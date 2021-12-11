Mo Salah penalty spoils emotional return for Steven Gerrard 

Premier League: Liverpool 1 Aston Villa 0

Mo Salah's second-half penalty sentenced Steven Gerrard to a defeat on his emotionally-charged return to Anfield.

Salah's 21st goal of the season came after he had been bundled over by a clumsy challenge by Tyrone Mings.

It broke Aston Villa's stubborn resistance and Gerrard's hopes of a win on his first return to the club for whom he made 710 appearances, scored 186 goals and won nine major trophies over a glorious 17-year career.

The former Reds captain made a typically understated entrance. He clapped the traveling Villa fans first then put his hand up briefly to acknowledge the cheers and applause of the Liverpool supporters before a quick handshake and hug with Jurgen Klopp.

But Villa's rugged approach underlined there was no room for any sentiment. Gerrard said he couldn't care less about winning any popularity contests. He wanted three points and for well over an hour it looked as if he might at least get one as a well-organised Villa resisted everything Liverpool could throw at them.

The game followed a similar pattern to Liverpool's visit to Molineux last week with them enjoying almost total domination again but failing to turn their superiority into a lead.

At least they didn't have to wait until added time to make the breakthrough this time though. After Divock Origi's 94th minute winner against Wolves, it came after 66 minutes when Salah was left one-on-one with Mings who threw out an arm and then a leg to stop the Egyptian's run on goal.

Salah kept his nerve in front of the Kop to place his penalty into the bottom corner via the inside of the post and Anfield breathed a collective sigh of relief.

Villa keeper Emiliano Martinez could do little about the spot-kick but pulled off a number of fine saves to frustrate Liverpool, notably from headers from Andy Robertson in the first half and Virgil Van Dijk in the second while Joel Matip's header struck the angle of post and bar.

Liverpool squandered numerous other openings and referee Stuart Attwell twice waved away their appeals for penalties, first when Sadio Mane went down after Matt Cash had tugged his shoulder and then when Robertson was tackled by Cash. Villa also had appeals for a spot kick turned down when sub Danny Ings appeared to be tripped by Alisson late in the game.

Liverpool were worthy winners at the final whistle but Gerrard will be proud of the way his team made them fight to the end for the win.

Liverpool (4-3-3): Alisson 6; Alexander-Arnold 8, Matip 7, Van Dijk 7, Robertson 7; Henderson 7, Fabinho 7, Thiago 6 (Milner 84, 5); Salah 7, Oxlade-Chamberlain 5 (Jota 60, 6), Mane 8 (Minamino 80, 5).

Subs not used: Kelleher, Konate, Keita, Gomez, Tsimikas, Williams.

Aston Villa (4-3-3): Martinez 8; Cash 6, Konsa 6, Mings 6, Targett 6; McGinn 7, Nakamba 5 (Sanson 57, 5), Luiz 6; Ramsey 5 (Ings 75, 5), Watkins 5, Young 5 (Buendia 69, 5).

Subs not used: Steer, Tuanzebe, Trezeguet, El Ghazi, Hause, Chukwuemeka.

Booked: Nakamba, Watkins.

Referee: Stuart Attwell 6.