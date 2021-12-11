Beineón O’Brien Whitmarsh returns to Cobh Ramblers from Cork City

Cobh Ramblers have signed striker Beineón O’Brien Whitmarsh from Cork City.

It will be the 21-year-old's second spell at Ramblers having previously played joined from City in 2017, having begun his career at Fermoy and College Corinthians

O’Brien Whitmarsh scored five times for City in 2021

Son for former Cobh forward Paul Whitmarsh, Beineón said: “I was here a few years back and again from speaking to (manager) Darren (Murphy), it’s become a much more professional outfit. You see that with the new sponsors and the club is definitely going in the right direction. Hopefully I can keep it going that way.

"I want to play as many games as possible and put away the chances that I get. As a team we want to push on and see where that takes us. There’ll be plenty of Cork Derby days and I’m really looking forward to them.”

Murphy added: “Beineón is an excellent addition to our team and is a testament to the work the club is doing in the background. Beineón is a prolific striker who plays with great energy and intensity. He always has a hunger to score goals and wants to succeed in the game and we are delighted to be able to provide that platform for him”