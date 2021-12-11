Beineón O’Brien Whitmarsh returns to Cobh Ramblers from Cork City

It will be the 21-year-old's second spell at Ramblers
Beineón O’Brien Whitmarsh returns to Cobh Ramblers from Cork City

New Cobh Ramblers signing Beineón O’Brien Whitmarsh Pic via Cobh Ramblers

Sat, 11 Dec, 2021 - 14:47

Cobh Ramblers have signed striker Beineón O’Brien Whitmarsh from Cork City.

It will be the 21-year-old's second spell at Ramblers having previously played joined from City in 2017, having begun his career at Fermoy and College Corinthians

O’Brien Whitmarsh scored five times for City in 2021

Son for former Cobh forward Paul Whitmarsh, Beineón said: “I was here a few years back and again from speaking to (manager) Darren (Murphy),  it’s become a much more professional outfit. You see that with the new sponsors and the club is definitely going in the right direction. Hopefully I can keep it going that way.

"I want to play as many games as possible and put away the chances that I get. As a team we want to push on and see where that takes us. There’ll be plenty of Cork Derby days and I’m really looking forward to them.” 

Murphy added: “Beineón is an excellent addition to our team and is a testament to the work the club is doing in the background. Beineón is a prolific striker who plays with great energy and intensity. He always has a hunger to score goals and wants to succeed in the game and we are delighted to be able to provide that platform for him”

More in this section

Brentford v Watford - Premier League - Brentford Community Stadium Brentford cash in on Watford implosion
Jurgen Klopp says Steven Gerrard will ‘definitely’ be Liverpool manager one day Jurgen Klopp says Steven Gerrard will ‘definitely’ be Liverpool manager one day
Atalanta v Manchester United - UEFA Champions League - Group F - Gewiss Stadium Ralf Rangnick holds talks with injured Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba
Manchester City v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League - Etihad Stadium

Controversial penalty sees City home as Sterling reaches century

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up