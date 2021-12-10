Brentford cash in on Watford implosion

Brentford 2 Watford 1

Watford imploded in the final six minutes to give themselves a nervous weekend hoping relegation rivals are also as profligate.

Claudio Ranieri's side would have moved six points clear of the three clubs directly below them in the drop zone had they clung on to Emmanuel Dennis's first half opener.

Brentford turned the tables however thanks to a VAR-confirmed equaliser from Pontus Jansson and a stoppage-time penalty winner courtesy of Bryan Mbeumo.

Watford only had themselves to blame as Brentford started and finished the game impressively.

Before they broke the deadlock in the 24th minute Watford did little but soak up bouts of occasional pressure from the hosts, who were without top scorer Ivan Toney and most effective defender Ethan Pinnock because of Covid.

Goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann was required as early as the third minute to tip over a shot from Shandon Baptiste that might have dipped under the crossbar and he soon had to make an even more spectacular stop to deny Mbeumo.

The striker's curled effort following a run down the right from inside his own half was going in but the Austrian made himself airborne to apply a glove.

Within the space of a couple of minutes Josh King and Dennis both personified Watford's first half: dormant and then deadly. King beat Bees keeper Alvaro Fernandez with a turf-skimmer that bounced back off an upright and off a defender for a corner that the Pinnock-less hosts failed miserably to deal with.

Dennis was allowed to leap unmolested into a position on the six-yard line to head past the helpless Fernandez. The Nigerian was back soon after but nodded a much more difficult chance wide before the break.

Watford successfully negotiated their way past the hour mark with their lead intact, with makeshift defender Vitaly Janel booked for a late challenge on Hernandez before the Bees sent on Marcus Forss for ineffective frontman Yoane Wissa.

Jansson would have seen red for hauling Moussa Sissoko back had been the last man; instead referee Michael Oliver showed him a yellow too.

Dennis set up King for a chance to seal victory but Fernandez saved at his near post and it was to prove pivotal when Jansson headed home from two yards from Forss' flick on. There was a lengthy VAR check but Kiko Femenia had played him on.

Worse was to come when Troost-Ekong's lunge brought down substitute Saman Ghoddos and Mbeumo sauntered up to send Bachmann the wrong way and Watford home empty handed.

BRENTFORD (3-4-1-2): Fernandes 7; Goode 7, Jansson 7, Janelt 7; Roerslev 7, Norgaard 7, Jensen 7 (Ghoddos 69, 5), Henry 7 (Onyeka 77); Baptiste 7; Mbeumo 7, Wissa 6 (Forss 69, 5).

WATFORD (4-3-3): Bachmann 7; Femenia 6, Troost-Ekong 5, Cathcart 6, Ngakia 6; Kucka 6, Cleverley 6 (Pedro 58, 5), Sissoko 7; Hernandez 7 (Sema 77), Dennis 7 (Tufan 90), King 6.

Referee: Michael Oliver 6.