Demarai Gray stunner ends Everton’s long wait as Arsenal disappoint

Premier League: EVERTON 2 ARSENAL 1

Demarai Gray’s 92nd minute winner capped a fruitful weekend for manager Rafa Benitez, on and off the field, after his team-mate Richarlison had scored at the third time of asking.

Everton’s Brazilian striker had two goals ruled out for offside by VAR, as his side recorded a first win in nine games, but still managed to respond to Martin Odegaard’s first half opener with the crucial equaliser.

For former Everton favourite Mikel Arteta, this was another disappointing performance and a third straight away defeat in which Arsenal let points slip but the 79th minute equaliser was no more than the Toffees, and Richarlison, deserved. It followed a superb strike from Gray which thumped against the Arsenal crossbar and rebounded into play, allowing Richarlison to leap and head in the rebound from 10 yards.

And deep inside the six minutes of added time, Everton substitute Andre Gomes broke from his own half and fed Gray on the left, with the winger cutting in and depositing an unstoppable shot past the diving Aaron Ramsdale.

Benitez may have emphatically won his power struggle with axed director of football Marcel Brands this weekend but the battle had hardly left Goodison Park in a state of bliss and unity.

In fact, there was even a walk-out threatened by home supporters, which came and went after 27 minutes — the number of years since the famous old Merseyside club last won silverware, the FA Cup under Joe Royle.

But the mood notably lifted two minutes before the break when Richarlison met Andros Townsend’s excellent free-kick delivery to glance the ball past Ramsdale and apparently put his team head — only for VAR to quickly, and correctly, rule that the Brazilian was fractionally offside.

And to add to the growing Evertonian sense that there footballing gods are conspiring against their club, in the second minute of first half injury-time, the home supporters saw their team concede to Arsenal’s first significant attack of the game.

It came down the left wing, from overlapping full-back Kiernan Tierney who sped past Seamus Coleman far too simply and crossed for Odegaard to volley in superbly with a cushioned, left-foot effort from 12 yards.

Worse was to follow, in increasingly predictable fashion, after 57 minutes when Richarlison had the ball in the Arsenal goal for a second time, this from an excellent through ball from Abdoulaye Doucoure only for VAR official Stuart Attwell to again judge him offside.

And that just summed up the mood of frustration and dissatisfaction that is flowing around the club currently and which, in the wake of the humiliating home derby defeat to Liverpool last time out, had threatened to sweep Benitez out of his post.

The Spanish coach survived the pressure after that defeat and it was Brands, who has sanctioned something like £300m of incoming transfers — most, extremely underwhelming and over-priced — who was sacked on Sunday.

That improved the mood of open revolt among home supporters, but only just and only on a short-term basis and the club’s owners, who have a lot of work to do to win over large swathes of the home support, must have been relieved that a threatened protest never seriously materialised.

A few dozen supporters walked out of the ground on the 27-minute mark, although far more fans booed the protestors and set about encouraging their players instead.

Everton defender Ben Godfrey rode his luck when he escaped VAR punishment after catching Arsenal defender Takehiro Tomiyasu in the face with his boot as their pair tussled out of play.

But that good fortune was offset when defender Yerry Mina, out with a hamstring injury since the start of October, limped off with what looked like a recurrence of the problem after less than half an hour.

It was the last thing Benitez needed as his struggling side, looking to end a run of eight Premier League games without a win, desperately struggled to create moments of real quality.

In an open end to the contest, Eddie Nketiah should have won the game for Arsenal but he headed against the post from close range from Bukayo Saka’s cross.

EVERTON (4-4-1-1): Pickford 6; Coleman 5, Mina 5 (Holgate 31, 5), Keane 6, Godfrey 6 (Iwobi 86); Gordon 5, Doucoure 8, Allan 6, Gray 9; Townsend 6 (Gomes 65, 8); Richarlison 8.

ARSENAL (4-2-3-1): Ramsdale 7; Tomiyasu 7, White 7, Gabriel 7, Tierney 7 (Tavares 65, 6); Partey 7, Xhaka 5; Martinelli 6 (Nketiah 71, 6), Odegaard 7, Saka 8; Lacazette 5 (Aubameyang 84).

Referee: Mike Dean 7