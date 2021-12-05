Stephen Kenny laments Munster absence from League of Ireland Premier Division

Stephen Kenny has bemoaned the League of Ireland Premier Division’s changing complexion, lamenting the absence of Munster teams in the 2022 top-flight.

Waterford replicated Cork City’s unwanted feat of the previous year by getting relegated last month, while Dublin clubs Shelbourne and UCD got promoted to the 10-team division.

Kenny was born in Dublin but managed Longford Town, Derry City, and Dundalk, before becoming Ireland U21 boss in 2019 and senior chief 20 months ago.

He’s concerned that the provincial hotbeds of football will only have First Division action next year.

“It was a great year for clubs from Dublin, but, as Dubs, we can’t be insular,” insisted Kenny, speaking at the Players FAI awards.

“It’s an issue and a problem for the league. You have five Premier clubs in Dublin, two in Louth, making it seven in Leinster, and the other three based in the north-west.

“There are no clubs in the midlands, none on the lower west coast, and none in Munster. There is a geographical issue.

“Cork City are potentially the biggest club in the country and are not in the division. Galway, Limerick — where Treaty United has been formulated — and Waterford are major population centres not represented in the Premier Division.”

Kenny doesn’t have a remedy at hand to redress the geographical imbalance. “It’s an issue but not an easy one to solve because it is a meritocracy,” he said.

“Only one team is guaranteed promotion every year. It’s based on merit, football always has been, and it’s not easily solved.”

The 50-year-old said he will “have a chat with the FAI over the next few weeks” about his contract which expires next July but is optimistic about the broader outlook for Irish football.

While the FAI insist Kenny’s tenure will be assessed “on the entirety” of the unsuccessful World Cup qualifying campaign, the manager was talking up their recent home games.

“One of the things we’re inspired by is the amazing crowds for the international games,” said Kenny to an audience that included FAI chief executive Jonathan Hill.

“After going a season without fans at the Aviva, to have sellouts for the likes of Azerbaijan and a friendly against Qatar when it was only a half stadium, and the clamour for Portugal tickets, was amazing.

“We want the players to feel the affection of the support and really represent Ireland.

“It is a new Ireland, a new team, a multicultural team that represents all strands of society. It’s evolutionary in its style.

“One of our objectives was wanting schoolboy teams to look at the senior team and wanting to play like them.

“That’s something we haven’t achieved yet but we have an aspiration to achieve.

“We’re on the way to that and have scored 20 goals since March having not scored for a long time.

“We can see the team has improved, 18 players have been brought through, including ex-players from the League of Ireland like Chiedozie Ogbene and Jamie McGrath.

“We’ve seen Gavin Bazunu come from Shamrock Rovers and right through the team players who came from the league such as Séamus Coleman and James McClean.

“Football in Ireland is the biggest sport. Unlike other sports, it relates to every strand of society. That’s what you get with football.”

Kenny added: “It can be powerful and I feel in the future collectively football in Ireland will get stronger.”