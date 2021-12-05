Leeds United face FA probe after grabbing late draw with Brentford

Premier League: Leeds 2 Brentford 2

Leeds United face a Football Association probe after Brentford's Sergi Canos appeared to be hit with a missile thrown from the stands during his side's stormy draw at Elland Road.

Patrick Bamford came off the bench to score a stoppage-time equaliser, but the hosts are likely to be sanctioned after the Spaniard Canos went to ground as he celebrated with team-mates in front of home supporters after putting the visitors ahead in the second half.

The 24-year-old, who was substituted soon afterwards, was quickly lifted to his feet and ushered away from the scene of his inflammatory gestures near the corner of the Don Revie Stand which met with an angry reaction from Leeds fans. The FA will await referee David Coote's match report until deciding whether to take action.

The incident comes just four days after Leeds were forced to issue a statement condemning a homophobic chant aimed at on-loan Chelsea midfielder Connor Gallagher during the midweek victory over Crystal Palace.

Brentford turned the contest on its head with two goals in the space of seven minutes soon after the interval as they made light of being without top scorer Ivan Toney, the forward absent after contracting Covid-19.

Trailing to Tyler Roberts' close-range first-half finish, Shandon Baptiste scored for the first time in almost two years when the injury-plagued midfielder found the bottom corner from 18 yards after Canos' cross was deflected invitingly into his path.

Moments after heading narrowly wide at the far post, Canos put his side ahead in the 61st minute, beating Illan Meslier with a confident finish into the roof of the net after being released into the area by a perfectly-weighted reverse pass from Bryan Mbeumo.

Bamford made a welcome return for the hosts, emerging from the bench after a nine-game absence with an ankle problem.

The England forward's first appearance since September was tempered by the loss through injury of skipper Liam Cooper and midfielder Kalvin Phillips at the outset of each half, but the talismanic Leds forward earned his side a point was he volleyed home Luke Ayling's flick from Raphinha's 95th-minute corner.

Bamford's understudy Roberts initiated the move which led to the hosts breaking the deadlock as Raphinha was invited to try again after his first cross from the left was headed back to him by the former Leeds defender Pontus Jansson.

The Brazilian made a far better fist of it second time, with a low curling ball across the six-yard box which Roberts didn't need a second invitation to slide past Alvaro Fernandez to finally halt a 24-game wait to make an appearance on the scoresheet for club or country.

Fernandez touched over a fierce drive from the 22-year-old shortly afterwards and the Brentford goalkeeper made an even more impressive intervention immediately after the break by clawing Ayling's header from a Raphinha free-kick to safety as it arrowed towards the top corner.

Goals from Baptiste and Canos ensured a dramatic turnaround before Bamford's crucial late intervention at the end of a contest which could yet have repercussions off the pitch for the hosts.

Leeds (4-1-4-1): Meslier 6; Ayling 6, Llorente 5, Cooper 5 (Harrison 15, 5), Firpo 5 (Bamford 69, 7); Phillips 6 (Klich 55, 6); Raphinha 7, Forshaw 7, Dallas 7, James 5; Roberts 7.

Brentford: (3-5-2): Fernandez 7; Goode 6, Jansson 6, Pinnock 6; Roerslev 7, Baptiste 7 (Onyeka 69, 6), Norgaard 7, Janelt 7 (Jensen 90, 5), Henry 7; Canos 8 (Wissa 72, 6), Mbeumo 7.

Referee: David Coote 6.