Dementia in Sport: Why athletes need to be aware of their brain health

Cora O’Neill has been consistent in her research interests over the years.

Dementia has long been her focus at the Department of Biochemistry and Cell Biology and Cork NeuroScience Centre at UCC, and now sport has become part of that focus.

“It’s been known for a long time that contact sports can cause dementia, going way back to boxers getting dementia, then often called “punch-drunk-syndrome”.

“Recently it’s come to the fore with American football and soccer. Of the England team which won the 1966 World Cup, five of the 11 players have had dementia and four have died, so dementia is emerging now decades later, in a lot of soccer stars I’d have watched as a young person.

“The football great Denis Law spoke about raising awareness of this after he became one of the latest former professional footballer to be diagnosed with dementia.” O’Neill points to the Scottish expert who has shown the way in this area.

“Professor Willie Stewart of Glasgow University has got a lot of attention for his research in this area where he leads the FIELD (Football’s Influence on Lifelong health and Dementia risk) study.

“He published a paper in 2019 which went back to old population records that included Scottish professional footballers and showed you were 3.5 times more likely to die with dementia if you were a professional footballer, than your peers or the general public.”

Last September, Stewart published more detailed research work which showed that the length of time someone played professionally, and their position on the field, were also key.

“When it came down to heading the ball, defenders were as much as five times more likely to develop dementia,” says O’Neill.

“However goalkeepers, who don’t head the ball, have no more risk than you or me, for instance, and his data seems convincing. It’s led to heading the ball being banned in some countries but only for young under 12 players. I can’t speak to amateur players but he (Stewart) has shown there’s a risk to professionals.”

In this UCC department, O’Neill’s research team has worked to better understand and prevent dementia for all of her research career: “Within the Cork NeuroScience centre we’re very aware of looking at risk — environmental, genetic, and lifestyle — for dementia and related brain degenerative diseases and promoting awareness of this in the Irish context.

“There’s a certain amount of awareness of the association of professional football with dementia here, but maybe not at the level of the UK.

“For instance, in September 2021 Galway United began implementing changes in their training sessions to reduce player exposure to heading the ball. Lisa Fallon, their first-team coach, reported it was easy to make these modifications. Shelbourne FC has raised awareness of dementia as several of their former football players developed dementia when they got older.

“Tony Cascarino has also highlighted his risk of dementia due to his previous career.”

Impact to the head can affect sportspeople very quickly, she adds.

“There have been studies performed where a small group people in their 20s agreed to head a football a certain number of times before being tested in various cognitive/memory tests and for markers in their blood that indicate brain injury.

“The results need to be treated with some caution as it was a small study, but nonetheless the participants showed indicators of cognitive impairment and blood biomarker changes indicative of brain injury. This was reversible, and they only headed the ball for a short period of time — but if you were doing that for your entire career it may be different.”

And other sports? O’Neill points out the difference in that rugby, for instance, appears to be focusing on concussion at present.

“There’s a difference in the sense that the constant heading of the ball in soccer training sessions is different to what goes on in rugby training sessions, and that constant heading of the ball is something Stewart and his group are very focused on.

“Their recent data indicates it’s associated with a worse incidence of dementia than American football. More studies will have to be done to prove that point, as association is not cause.

“However, the way many sports have changed, rugby included, sportspeople need to be aware of their brain health.

“In boxing the effect of those blows to the head is well known, that there’s a huge risk of brain injury, dementia, Parkinson’s, and so on.”

Tris Dixon, author of Damage: The Untold Story of Brain Trauma in Boxing, echoes that point. He’s pessimistic about boxing’s ability to aid its professionals when they retire.

“Nothing’s changed, and nothing probably will change in boxing.

“If you go to a show, apart from the cigarette smoke, the structure and identity of a boxing show is probably the same as it was in 1950.

“In terms of aftercare for the fighters — a union, a pension plan — nothing has changed. There are a few kindhearted individuals running charities for ex-boxers off their own back but there’s no big infrastructure in place to help these guys when they fly off the back of the treadmill. We see it week in, week out, most recently in the case of ex-boxer Don Curry, but there are new cases every week.

“So there’s no change and no sign of change. The understanding still hasn’t changed.

“We’re still stuck with the term ‘punch-drunk’ and I don’t think a lot of people in boxing understand what CTE is (chronic traumatic encephalopathy). I know it’s a modern term, but I don’t think any of this is dementia. For me it’s CTE, which can’t be diagnosed until death.

“In terms of boxing improving, it’s a dinosaur sport. The practices in many gyms are the same as they were decades ago in terms of sparring, making weight, strength and conditioning.

“Yes, there are exceptions, but by and large it’s a sport that’s been left in the past.”

O’Neill acknowledges that “awareness now exists” of the risks of dementia: “If you look at those 1966 players, if that awareness had existed they could have taken more care of themselves in midlife after their professional career was over, perhaps, and they might have been able to implement some preventative measures. Even this awareness is a good start.”

She and Dixon both sound a warning about one growth area in sport — women in collision sports.

“It’s a tough one,” says Dixon. “I don’t claim to be an expert, and women in boxing and MMA is a relatively new phenomenon, so only time will tell.

“My own understanding is that women are more at risk of concussion than men, but whether that will lead to long-term issues I just don’t know.

“I spoke to (former boxer) Christy Martin for my book and she’s had a stroke — whether that’s neurologically related I don’t know, but it’s interesting to see that there are suggestions that rounds in women’s boxing should go from three minutes to two minutes.

“If women are coming out of the sport unscathed, however, maybe they should just leave it at two minutes.” O’Neill says: “In general terms, women are three times more at risk of dementia than men as they age, and with the growth in women’s sport, in women’s soccer, that’s something which should be borne in mind by female players.”

O’Neill finishes by pointing out family medical history can inform sporting choice.

“There are risk genes for developing dementia, so people who play sport should consider risk factors such as whether there’s dementia in the family, and whether they have the most common risk gene for dementia (called APOE4).

“If they have these risk factors, then is a particular sport a good choice for them?

“This is also challenging as you can’t stop people playing sport, and playing sport is excellent for health and well-being through life, so there’s a balancing act involved.

“Perhaps greater consideration when it comes to heading the ball is where to start.”