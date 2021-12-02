Cristiano Ronaldo passes 800 career goals as Carrick steps away from Old Trafford

Man United announced Michael Carrick announced he will step down as Manchester United’s first-team coach
Cristiano Ronaldo passes 800 career goals as Carrick steps away from Old Trafford

Cristiano Ronaldo, right, netted a brace as Manchester United beat Arsenal (Martin Rickett/PA)

Thu, 02 Dec, 2021 - 22:26
Simon Peach

Cristiano Ronaldo reached 800 career goals as his brace secured Manchester United a much-needed victory against Arsenal as interim manager Ralf Rangnick saw his new side triumph from the stands.

And immediately after the win, the club announced Michael Carrick announced he will step down as Manchester United’s first-team coach and leave the club following the conclusion of his spell as caretaker manager.

A lot has changed at Old Trafford since their last home game 26 days ago, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer losing his job after that loss to Manchester City was compounded by a shocking defeat at Watford.

United coach Michael Carrick has steadied the ship during an unbeaten three-match caretaker stint that ended with an entertaining 3-2 victory against Arsenal at a bouncing Old Trafford.

It was only their second win in nine Premier League games and a timely shot in the arm ahead of Rangnick’s first game in charge against Crystal Palace this Sunday.

The German has signed a deal until the end of the season and Thursday’s match will have given him food for thought, having seen the quality and ongoing concerns first hand from the directors’ box.

Finding a way to keep clean sheets will be key if this season is to be a success for United, although there was little that could be done to prevent Emile Smith Rowe’s bizarre opener.

David De Gea was rolling around in pain when the Arsenal youngster struck, with the VAR instructing referee Martin Atkinson to award the goal as it was the Spaniard’s team-mate Fred that hurt the goalkeeper.

Bruno Fernandes, making his 100th United appearance, levelled before half-time, with Ronaldo turning home Marcus Rashford’s cross to bring up 800 goals for club and country early in the second half.

But Arsenal took just two minutes to bring this helter-skelter clash back level as Martin Odegaard found the net with a low finish – good work undone 16 minutes later by his rash challenge on Fred inside the box.

Atkinson awarded the penalty after the VAR advised he watch the pitchside monitor, with Ronaldo keeping his cool in front of the Stretford End to lash home what proved to be the winner.

More in this section

Tottenham Hotspur v Brentford - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Conte beginning to put his mark on Spurs
Tim Clancy 19/11/2021 St Pat's confirm appointment of Tim Clancy - without clarifying position of Stephen O’Donnell
Gearóid Morrissey scores his sides third goal 5/5/2017 Gearóid Morrissey retires as Steven Beattie confirms Cork City exit
Man UtdPlace: UK
Manchester United v Arsenal - Premier League - Old Trafford

Another milestone for Ronaldo but can Arteta persist with Aubameyang?

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up