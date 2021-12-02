St Pat's confirm appointment of Tim Clancy - without clarifying position of Stephen O’Donnell

Former Drogheda United manager Tim Clancy will be part of the St Pat's set up next season. Picture: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

Thu, 02 Dec, 2021 - 19:18
John Fallon

FAI Cup winners St Patrick’s Athletic have confirmed the appointment of Tim Clancy to the management team – without clarifying the status of Stephen O’Donnell.

The Saints’ head coach is returning to his former club Dundalk on a long-term deal, just days after he led the team to Cup final glory.

Clancy was also on Dundalk’s wishlist of replacements for interim boss Vinny Perth but was edged once former Oriel hero O’Donnell warmed to the interest of the new local owners of the club.

Drogheda had hoped to keep hold of Clancy after they’d survived in the top-flight following promotion but he had a clause on the two-year deal signed in July that forced his release for a preordained amount of compensation.

Clancy said: "I am delighted to join the management team at a massive club like St Patrick's Athletic and looking forward to helping the Club to achieve its great ambitions.

“It was a difficult decision to leave United and I am eternally grateful to them for giving me my first opportunity in management".

Dundalk won’t confirm O’Donnell’s arrival – along with his Saints assistant Patrick Cregg – until a claim for compensation between the clubs is resolved.

Meanwhile, Clancy's assistant Kevin Doherty has taken over at Drogheda on a three-year contract.

“Kevin has done a magnificent job as Tim Clancy's assistant for the past four years and with Tim's departure, it is the natural evolution for Kevin to take on the top job,” said Drogheda chairman Conor Hoey.

<p>Gearóid Morrissey in action for Cork City in 2017. Picture: INPHO/James Crombie</p>

Gearóid Morrissey retires as Steven Beattie confirms Cork City exit

