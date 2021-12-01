Stunning Silva steals the show as Villa fans turn on Grealish 

A world class goal from Bernardo Silva overshadowed Jack Grealish’s return to Villa Park last night as Manchester City kept up the pressure at the top of the Premier League.

Silva’s 43rd-minute goal will live long in the memory after Ruben Dias broke the deadlock as the champions looked to overwhelm Steven Gerrard’s resurgent Aston Villa.

But Pep Guardiola’s champions didn’t have it all their own way as Aston Villa produced a valiant fightback that earned them a goal and plenty of pride.

Named as substitute, Grealish was afforded his own warm-up and his own solo walk to the more unfamiliar visiting dugout on his first competitive return to Villa Park since his €117 million move to City in August.

But something else unfamiliar to him during his time back at his former home was the sound of boos ringing in his ears.

The tone of the club’s ‘Welcome back Jack’ tweet was not reflected among the claret and blue masses.

Indeed there were some choice hand gestures in the direction of their recent hero and talisman.

As Grealish finally returned to the pitch he graced with such pomp in the 87th minute, he was greeted with deafening chants of ‘Villa till I die’.

His first touch was met by loud boos and his first pass, to Sterling, was overhit and rolled out of play.

City tore at Villa from the first whistle and were camped inside the opposition’s half almost as if there was a no-go area beyond the halfway line.

Gabriel Jesus had two tame early efforts that failed to trouble goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez.

But the Argentinian was soon in action as he was forced to tip over Rodrigo’s rising drive.

Oleksandr Zinchenko was next to try his luck but after cutting in from the left, his rising effort was comfortable for Martinez.

It was no surprise when City broke the deadlock after 27 minutes – perhaps the only raised eyebrows being the identity of the scorer.

Dias struck the ball as well as any striker as his first-time left-footed drive from the edge of the box screwed away from the despairing Martinez and into the bottom corner of the net after Sterling beat John McGinn on the left to cross.

Worse was to follow for Villa when Leon Bailey limped off again just after the half hour.

City stunned Villa in the 43rd minute with a second goal which was simply breathtaking.

Fernandinho’s curling pass up the line sent Jesus galloping away and the Brazilian’s cross sat up perfectly for Silva to crash a thumping volley into the roof of the net.

Many at Villa Park thought the outcome was inevitable.

But Villa, fortified by Gerrard’s half-time team talk, were a different proposition after the break.

Ollie Watkins stabbed home Douglas Luiz’s corner at Ederson’s near post in the 47th minute and it appeared to be ‘game on’.

Jesus’s volley was deflected inches off target and Nathan Ake got the final touch to a deep John McGinn cross as both sides traded blows.

Substitute Carney Chukwuemeka had the chance to equalise when clean through but he took a shot and his shot was parried by Ederson.

ASTON VILLA (4-3-3): Martinez 7; Cash 6, Konsa 5, Mings © 6, Targett 6 (Chukwuemeka 67 minutes, 6); Luiz 6, Nakamba 5 (Sanson 77 minutes, 6), McGinn 6; Buendia 5, Watkins 7, Bailey 6 (Young 31 minutes, 6).

Subs not used: Steer, Tuanzebe, El Ghazi, Hause, Davis, J Ramsey.

MANCHESTER CITY (4-3-3): Ederson 7; Cancelo 7, Dias 8, Aké 8, Zinchenko 7; Fernandinho 7, Rodri 6, Silva 8; Jesus 7 (Grealish 87 minutes, 6), Mahrez 7, Sterling 7.

Subs not used: Steffen, Carson, Foden, Mbete, Palmer, McAtee, Lavia, Wilson-Esbrand.

Referee: M Dean.

Attendance: 41,440