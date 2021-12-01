Cork City sign Ireland underage international goalie Jimmy Corcoran

Cork City have signed recent Republic of Ireland underage goalkeeper Jimmy Corcoran.

Corcoran, 19, joins having played for Wexford Youths last season, starting 28 games and keeping six clean sheets for the First Division’s bottom side, including one at home to City.

He was previously on the books of Preston North End and Dundalk, having played youths football with his hometown club Kells Blackwater and Cherry Orchard.

Corcoran has represented Ireland up to U19 level, last featuring in 2019. He was infamously, and harshly, given a red card during Ireland’s European U17 Championship quarter-final defeat to eventual champions the Netherlands after the referee adjudged him to have stepped off his line in making a match-saving save in the penalty shoot-out.

He’s the second goalkeeper to join City’s ranks for the 2022 season with David Harrington, who played the final four games of last season, conceding one goal, already re-signed. Harrington, 21, spent much of the 2021 campaign as back-up to veteran Mark McNulty, who also served as goalkeeping coach.

“We have signed a very good goalkeeper in Jimmy,” said manager Colin Healy. “He has been an underage international and he has played a good number of senior games for his age, so he has a bit of experience as well.

“He will add more quality and more competition in that area of the pitch, so it is another good signing for us.”

Corcoran described the opportunity to sign for City as a “no-brainer”.

“Cork City is one of the biggest clubs in the country and always has been, so I am really excited to be coming down and joining the club. I know Colin very well from the international set-up and I am really excited to get going.

“When I got the phone call to come down, I thought it was a great opportunity and one I wanted to grab with both hands, a no-brainer to be honest. Even from playing in Turner’s Cross earlier this year, the atmosphere was unbelievable and I can’t wait to get going and play in front of the fans.

“I think Colin has the team going in the right direction and I think that is only going to get better next year. Things are looking up and I definitely expect us to push on next year.”