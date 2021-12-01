Georgia trouncing draws record RTÉ audience for women's international

The Republic of Ireland's record 11-0 win over Georgia on Tuesday night also drew a record domestic audience for an Irish Women's international.
RTÉ reports that an average of 209,000 viewers tuned in for the game, representing an 18% audience share of those watching TV at the time.
Viewing figures peaked at 340,000 towards the end of the game, while there were another 10,100 streams on RTÉ Player.
Commenting on the figures, RTÉ's Group Head of Sport, Declan McBennett said "On a historic night on the pitch the audience at home showed yet again the desire to see this group progress to an even bigger stage.
"We are delighted to be able to showcase such sporting professionals and positive role models to all age groups and look forward to the Sweden game in April."
Vera Pauw's side are back in World Cup qualifying action in April with a trip to take on group leaders Sweden, in a game that will be shown live on RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player.