Raphinha holds nerve at the death to give Leeds United points against Crystal Palace

Premier League: Leeds United 1 Crystal Palace 0

Leeds were rescued by a dramatic 93rd minute penalty, calmly converted by Raphinha, but Crystal Palace will be wondering how their substitute Christian Benteke had not already secured the three points.

Winners just once at Elland Road this season before Tuesday night, Leeds should have been sunk after 74 minutes when Benteke rose unmarked but somehow headed wide from six yards following a Wilfried Zaha cross.

Then six minutes later, Benteke arrived ahead of Liam Cooper to meet a cross into the area and had Leeds keeper Illan Meslier furiously back-pedalling to stop the ball creeping over the line.

But deep in stoppage time, Marc Guehi handled Raphinha’s corner and, after a VAR review, referee Kevin Friend awarded the hosts a spot kick. Leeds entered with 12 goals from their opening 13 league games — 10 less than at the corresponding stage a year ago.

And those struggles were evident from the off, as Leeds stared at a breakneck tempo that energised their vocal crowd but which couldn’t force Patrick Vieira’s well-drilled side to fold.

In fact, as Palace started to counter attack with pace, Leeds suffered the most anxious moment of the first half, after 17 minutes when Pascal Struijk appeared to push Jordan Ayew in the back as the pair tussled in the area — a claim Friend and VAR quickly denied.

A few moments later, Jeffrey Schlupp skilfully made room for himself on the edge of the Leeds area and shot just off target, left-footed, from 18 yards.

And if Schlupp and Ayew could have done better in setting Odsonne Edouard away from an even earlier break, Palace might have drawn first blood.

The dangerous Raphina saw a 20-yard shot well blocked by Cheikhou Kouyate while Joel Ward made an impressive goalline clearance to hack away a brilliant Stuart Dallas cross that Tyler Roberts might have converted in the six-yard box.

With Patrick Bamford still a glaring absentee from a Leeds attack that had scored just 12 goals in their opening 13 league games, Roberts was struggling to make an impact through the middle.

England midfield Kalvin Phillips also tried to drive his team on from his holding midfield position, capping one attack with a shot that flashed into the Palace side-netting.

Dan James appeared as good a Leeds hope as any of breaking the deadlock; a point demonstrated by Ward who became the game’s first booking for a foul on the winger.

Rodrigo and Junior Firpo were thrown on by Bielsa at the interval, the latter due to a late first half injury to Struijk.

And Firpo was soon badly exposed, and booked, as he tripped Ayew on the edge of the Leeds area, conceding a 47th minute free-kick which, thankfully for the hosts, Conor Gallagher could only strike into the wall.

Rodrigo was also quickly in the thick of the action, after Raphinha’s brilliant pass picked out James whose cross was mis-controlled by the Brazilian sub, with the ball rolling harmlessly wide.

LEEDS (4-2-3-1): Meslier 6; Dallas 7, Llorente 6, Cooper 7, Struijk 5 (Firpo 45, 6); Phillips 7, Forshaw 7; Raphina 9, Klich 5 (Rodrigo 45, 6), James 7; Roberts 5 (Cresswell 90).

CRYSTAL PALACE (4-3-3): Guaita 6; Ward 7, Tomkins 7, Guehi 7, Mitchell 6; Gallagher 7, Kouyatye 6, Schlupp 7 (Hughes 80); Ayew 8 (Olise 89), Edouard 6 (Benteke 67, 6), Zaha 7.

Referee: Kevin Friend 5