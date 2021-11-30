Vinny Perth departs as Dundalk manager

Vinny Perth. Photo by Ben McShane/Sportsfile

Tue, 30 Nov, 2021 - 21:33

Vinny Perth has departed his role as Dundalk manager as the club prepares for the 2022 campaign.

Dundalk improved to sixth after Perth was reappointed in mid-season when the club were in eighth and on the fringes of a relegation battle. He had previously left the role in August 2020.

Perth led the club to the League and League Cup in 2019 during his first season as manager after stepping up following Stephen Kenny's departure for the Ireland set-up. 

A club statement read: "We can confirm that Dundalk FC and Vinny Perth have parted ways.

"Everyone at the club would like to thank Vinny for the immense contribution he has made to Dundalk FC over the past nine years. His name will always be linked to a glorious spell in the club’s history.

"After being appointed as head coach in 2019, Vinny led Dundalk to the SSE Airtricity League title, the EA Sports Cup, the Unite the Union Champions Cup and the FAI President’s Cup. The Lilywhites were only denied a clean sweep after losing a penalty shootout to Shamrock Rovers in the FAI Cup final.

"Prior to that, he spent six years as Stephen Kenny’s number two during a period that saw unprecedented domestic and European success arrive at the club.

"Between 2013 and 2018, Dundalk won four SSE Airtricity League titles, two league and FAI Cup doubles and also made history by becoming the first - and only - Irish club, to date, to collect points in the group stages of a UEFA club competition.

"Vinny will always remain a much-loved, respected and significant figure amongst Dundalk FC supporters. We wish him, and his family, the very best of luck going forward and will always welcome them back to Oriel Park in the future."

