Ireland player ratings: Goals and assists all round in 11-0 demolition

Courtney Brosnan 6. Having been busy in fine player of the match displays against Sweden and Finland, the Everton custodian will never get an easier game between the posts. She didn’t have to make a single save of note bar in the 40th minute when easily gathering Khatia Tchkonia’s long-range effort.

Niamh Fahey 8. On her 99th cap for her country, the Liverpool defender again slotted in on the right of the back three. With defensive duties at a minimum because of Georgia’s meagre attack, the 34-year-old even popped up with an assist for the fifth goal. Her shot then earned the penalty.

Louise Quinn 8. In her 91st appearance, the Wicklow native provided the headed assist for Kyra Carusa to make it 2-0. Under-worked at the back as she never gave Tchkonia a look-in. The Brighton player’s array of passing was on show. Caused Georgia all sorts of problems from set-pieces. Set up the 10th goal with a great through ball.

Diane Caldwell 8. The first of four changes from the Slovakia game, with the North Carolina Courage player replacing Savannah McCarthy on the left of the back three. The 33-year-old’s experience told as she bossed her flank. Was the perfect foil to allow Katie McCabe to maraud forward.

Jessica Ziu 7. A full debut for the 19-year-old with 111-cap Áine O’Gorman dropping to the bench. Selected on the right flank, the Shelbourne player was used as a winger rather than as a wing-back. Ziu used the ball really well, linking impressively with Fahey and Lucy Quinn. One for the future.

Megan Connolly 8. She mopped up virtually every Georgia move while linking play to start Ireland’s attacks. Fired a first-half free-kick over before heading over as well. Flashed another effort wide early in the second period. Denied a goal on the line before Saoirse Noonan made it 9-0. Was finally rewarded in stoppage time as her free-kick sailed in to make it 11-0.

Ruesha Littlejohn 8. Having impressed as a sub against Slovakia, the Aston Villa player was drafted into midfield instead of Jamie Finn. Shielded the back three but was the start of many Irish attacks. Her creative role in midfield set up the fourth goal for Denise O’Sullivan. Taken off midway through the second half with her work done.

Katie McCabe 9. Involved in seven of the goals. The skipper gave Ireland the best start as her third-minute cross was diverted in by Maiko Bebia. Provided the corner to make it 2-0. Then assisted for Lucy Quinn’s goal. Set-up O’Sullivan’s third effort. The Dubliner finally got on the scoresheet with the penalty for her 12th senior goal and popped up with her 13th soon after.

Denise O’Sullivan 9. The-hat-trick hero. With Connolly and Littlejohn in the holding midfield roles, it gave O’Sullivan free reign to push forward. That was shown when she made it 4-0 right on half time when claiming her 14th goal on her 89th appearance. The 27-year-old Corkonian’s exquisite finish then made it 5-0 before notching her third with a brilliant header.

Lucy Quinn 7. Now a first choice after just six caps. Deployed on the right of the three-pronged attack, the Birmingham striker registered her first competitive score when notching the third on 37 minutes with a low placed finish. Always available as an outlet.

Kyra Carusa 7. With Heather Payne watching back in Florida due to exams, the American-born Carusa secured her first start in green and was rewarded with his first senior goal when heading in on 21 minutes. The Danish-based 26-year-old is another fine addition to the frontline options.

Subs:

Roma McLaughlin 7 (for Lucy Quinn 67). The Donegal women came on to set up McCabe’s second goal.

Ciara Grant 6 (for Littlejohn 67). A 14th cap for the Shels player off the bench.

Saoirse Noonan 7 (for Carusa 75). Impact sub. Off the bench to score her first international goal on just her second international appearance.

Amber Barrett 7 (for Ziu 75). Her name went up in lights as the record-breaking goal-scorer with the 10th goal right on full time.