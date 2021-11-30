Bayern Munich v Barcelona may be behind closed doors

The Bavaria state governor said that he will demand sports events in empty stadiums due to high coronavirus infection rates.
Bayern Munich v Barcelona may be behind closed doors
Tue, 30 Nov, 2021 - 14:22
James Whelan

Bayern Munich will likely host Barcelona without spectators in the Champions League next week after the state governor said on Tuesday he will demand sports events in empty stadiums due to high coronavirus infection rates.

Bavaria governor Markus Söder said his state would block fans from attending games even if there isn’t an agreement to do it nationwide, ahead of talks later Tuesday between Germany’s states, outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel and her designated successor, Olaf Scholz.

“It makes no sense to allow spectators again for the foreseeable future,” Söder told regional broadcaster Bayern 2. “If that doesn’t work on the federal level, we will do it for Bavaria alone.” 

Söder didn’t give a timetable for his plan. Bayern’s next home game is against Barcelona on Dec. 8, with a Bundesliga home game against Mainz three days later. The measure would also affect the other top-division men’s soccer clubs in Bavaria, Augsburg and Greuther Fürth, and numerous teams in various sports.

Bayern was allowed a full house of 75,000 spectators in October but rising infection rates led to a cut to 25% capacity in Bavaria last week. Fans in the state are required to show a negative test for the coronavirus as well as either proof of vaccination or a recent recovery from the virus.

The Champions League game in Germany next week between Leipzig and Manchester City is already being played without spectators after the state of Saxony became the first to block fans this month. Saxony has the country’s highest recent infection rates.

Nationwide measures are also a possibility. Merkel’s spokesman, Steffen Seibert, expressed dismay on Monday that 50,000 fans were allowed for Cologne’s Bundesliga game against Borussia Mönchengladbach on Saturday.

Source: Associated Press

More in this section

Michael Carrick to lead Man Utd against Arsenal as Ralf Rangnick awaits visa Michael Carrick to lead Man Utd against Arsenal as Ralf Rangnick awaits visa
John Sillett file photo Coventry’s 1987 FA Cup-winning manager John Sillett dies aged 85
FBL-AWARD-BALLON D'OR-2021 Lionel Messi wins record seventh Ballon d’Or
<p>Wexford Youths players Aoibheann Clancy, left, and Ellen Molloy celebrate with the cup following the 2021 EVOKE.ie FAI Women's Cup final win over Shelbourne. Picture: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile</p>

After starring in FAI Cup final, Ellen Molloy rewarded with player of the month nod

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up