After starring in FAI Cup final, Ellen Molloy rewarded with player of the month nod

The Leaving Cert student was Player of the Match in Wexford's FAI Cup final win
Wexford Youths players Aoibheann Clancy, left, and Ellen Molloy celebrate with the cup following the 2021 EVOKE.ie FAI Women's Cup final win over Shelbourne. Picture: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Tue, 30 Nov, 2021 - 13:30

Wexford Youths teenager Ellen Molloy has been named the SSE Airtricity Women's National League Player of the Month for November.

The Leaving Cert student has quickly turned her attention from the pitch to the books after an outstanding season that was capped off with an FAI Cup success.

Molloy was a standout player in the run-in to a thrilling season as Wexford finished third in league before claiming silverware where a Player of the Match performance from the Kilkenny native inspired her team to a 3-1 win over Shelbourne.

Ellen Molloy of Wexford Youths was named player of the month for November. Picture: Sportsfile
"It was a great season, especially capping it off with the Cup. I think we were a bit disappointed that we didn't challenge for the title a bit more towards the end but a great season overall," said Molloy, who won the award ahead of teammate Kylie Murphy, who won the award in June-July, and Shelbourne midfielder Ciara Grant.

