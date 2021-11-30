After starring in FAI Cup final, Ellen Molloy rewarded with player of the month nod

Wexford Youths teenager Ellen Molloy has been named the SSE Airtricity Women's National League Player of the Month for November.
The Leaving Cert student has quickly turned her attention from the pitch to the books after an outstanding season that was capped off with an FAI Cup success.
Molloy was a standout player in the run-in to a thrilling season as Wexford finished third in league before claiming silverware where a Player of the Match performance from the Kilkenny native inspired her team to a 3-1 win over Shelbourne.
"It was a great season, especially capping it off with the Cup. I think we were a bit disappointed that we didn't challenge for the title a bit more towards the end but a great season overall," said Molloy, who won the award ahead of teammate Kylie Murphy, who won the award in June-July, and Shelbourne midfielder Ciara Grant.