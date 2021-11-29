Lamela's Rabona, Mahrez magic, or latest stunner from Caroline Weir - Watch all FIFA’s Puskas Award contenders

Who'll claim award won by Tottenham’s Son Heung-min last year?
Lamela's Rabona, Mahrez magic, or latest stunner from Caroline Weir - Watch all FIFA’s Puskas Award contenders

Manchester City’s Caroline Weir is nominated for the 2021 Puskas for her goal against Manchester United in February (Tim Goode/PA)

Mon, 29 Nov, 2021 - 15:49
PA Sport Staff

Manchester City midfielder Caroline Weir has been nominated for FIFA’s 2021 Puskas Award for her goal against Manchester United – the second year in succession she is up for the prize.

The Scotland international is on an 11-player shortlist for the world governing body’s goal of the year award, along with former Tottenham forward Erik Lamela and Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez.

Weir is in the running for her goal in February’s Manchester derby, where after showing good footwork on the edge of the box she chipped United goalkeeper Mary Earps.

This is the second consecutive time that Weir has been included on the Puskas shortlist, having also been nominated last year for a long-range stunner against United.

Tottenham’s Son Heung-min won the 2020 crown for his solo goal against Burnley in the Premier League.

Son’s former Spurs team-mate Lamela, who is now with Sevilla, has been nominated for this year’s award for his Rabona finish in the north London derby against Arsenal in March.

Mahrez, meanwhile, has been shortlisted for his goal for Algeria against Zimbabwe in African Cup of Nations qualifying last November, where after controlling the ball with his heel on the run, he turned his opponent inside out before slotting home.

Another contender is Czech Republic striker Patrik Schick for his effort against Scotland at Euro 2020 where he beat goalkeeper David Marshall from almost on the halfway line.

The winner will be decided by an international panel comprising of ‘FIFA legends’ and fans from across the world and will be announced at the Best FIFA Football Awards on January 17, 2022.

The full shortlist is: Luis Diaz (Colombia v Brazil), Gauthier Hein (Auxerre v Chamois Niortais), Erik Lamela (Tottenham v Arsenal), Valentino Lazaro (Borussia Monchengladbach v Bayer Leverkusen), Riyad Mahrez (Algeria v Zimbabwe), Sandra Owusu-Ansah (Supreme Ladies FC v Kumasi Sports Academy Ladies FC), Vangelis Pavlidis (Willem II v Fortuna Sittard), Daniela Sanchez (Queretaro FC v Atletico de San Luis), Patrik Schick (Czech Republic v Scotland), Mehdi Taremi (Porto v Chelsea), Caroline Weir (Manchester City Women v Manchester United Women).

More in this section

Republic of Ireland v Israel - UEFA Under-17 European Championship Qualifier Global expert to review FAI marketing
Celtic v Leipzig - UEFA Europa League - Group B - Celtic Park Ralf Rangnick aims to help Manchester United squad ‘fulfil their potential’
FBL-POR-LIGA-BELENENSES-BENFICA Portugal identifies 13 Omicron cases in Lisbon football squad
FIFAPuskasPlace: UK
Old Trafford File Photo

Manchester United v Young Boys may have to be switched to neutral venue

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up