Global expert to review FAI marketing

Murray Barnett is a sports marketing expert with more than 20 years’ experience working for some of the biggest names in sports including Formula 1, World Rugby and ESPN.
Mon, 29 Nov, 2021 - 15:54
John Fallon

Former World Rugby and Formula 1 commercial chief Murray Barnett has been drafted in by the FAI to review their marketing and communications departments.

Chief Executive Jonathan Hill has recently overhauled the association’s executive team, with a keen eye on boosting revenues to counteract the pressures of servicing €70m worth of debt.

The men’s senior team remain without a primary sponsor since Three last year ended a decade-long partnership shortly after the FAI were engulfed in a governance and financial crisis that triggered the mass resignation of its entire board.

Only the women’s team have secured a standalone backer, with Sky Ireland taking over the flagship sponsorship in September.

As part of Hill’s recent reshuffle, commercial and marketing director Mark Russell left his post.

Mr Barnett will act on a consultancy basis, reviewing and supporting all marketing and communications activity as the FAI separately begins the recruitment process for a new marketing and communications director role and for a commercial director.

Barnett is a sports marketing expert with more than 20 years’ experience working for some of the biggest names in sports including Formula 1, World Rugby and ESPN. Mr Barnett is involved with London-based firm DC2 Sport, as well as 26 West Sport.

Hill said: “Murray’s diverse experience with a number of top rights holders will be crucial in helping us to meet our strategic goals. He brings unique insight and will be invaluable in developing our marketing and communications approach. I look forward to working with Murray and wish him well in this role.”

