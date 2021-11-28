FAI to open contract talks with Stephen Kenny

The Abbotstown summit will concentrate on a report compiled by FAI chief executive Hill on Kenny’s performance in the job
Republic of Ireland manager, Stephen Kenny

Sun, 28 Nov, 2021 - 21:25
John Fallon

Jonathan Hill will open negotiations with Ireland manager Stephen Kenny and his agent Eamon McLoughlin on a contract extension after Monday afternoon’s board meeting.

The Abbotstown summit will concentrate on a report compiled by FAI chief executive Hill on Kenny’s performance in the job. Foremost in the dossier will be an appraisal of the recently completed World Cup campaign but not to be discounted are the eight winless games he presided over in 2020.

Although the manager is under contract until next July, a decision on his longer-term future is imminent, preferably before Kenny flies to Montreux in Switzerland for the Uefa Nations League draw on December 16.

Kenny has publicly set a target of topping the four-nation group his side are drawn in and the FAI will grant him at least the extra three months to deliver on that aspiration.

Two victories in his last three qualifiers to salvage third place in the group, boosting his win rate over 20 games to 20%, removed any possibility of him getting sacked at this preordained review.

Whether the manager's fresh contract covers the Euro 2024 qualifiers, which start in March 2023, will garner most debate among the 12 directors.

Some board members consider it too risky for the cash-strapped organisation to offer Kenny two campaigns.

Were next year’s six matches, two friendlies and four Nations League, to go badly and a change of guard is decreed, the association would be liable to a hefty payoff.

If the issue were to become a deal clincher, compromising on a maximum severance payment could be decisive.

Kenny’s current salary is €540,000, more than what Ryan Giggs received as Wales manager and on a par with Scotland boss Steve Clarke.

Northern Ireland boss Ian Baraclough’s wages are far less and while he was recently assured of continuing in the post, the Irish FA have as yet not confirmed if the duration extends beyond the Nations League. That is the similar dilemma facing their counterparts south of the border.

