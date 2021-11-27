Second half double fires Arsenal past Newcastle

Premier League

Arsenal 2

Newcastle 0

MIKEL ARTÉTA's side weathered the north London version of storm Arwen to boost their top-four hopes and leave Newcastle winless and bottom of the Premier League table.

Arsenal struggled to find a rhythm in swirling wind and rain in the first half, but second half goals of sheer quality from Bukayo Saka and substitute Gabriel Martinelli sent them level on points with fourth-placed West Ham.

New Newcastle manager Eddie Howe's first match in the dugout went the same way as 16 of the club's previous 17 matches against Arsenal – in defeat.

Their only glimmer of hope came before half-time when Jonjo Shelvey had a goalbound shot miraculously tipped over the bar by in-form Arsenal keeper Aaron Ramsdale.

And it was Martin Dubravka, selected ahead of Karl Darlow by Howe, who was by far the more likely to concede as Arsenal stepped up the tempo after the break.

England international Saka had already gone close twice before his left foot finish followed a neat exchange of one-touch passes with Martin Odegaard and Nuno Tavares.

Their second was even better as Brazil forward Martinelli, on for Saka, scored with his first touch of the ball.

Right-back Takehiro Tomiyasu dinked a pass over the last line of Newcastle defence and Martinelli nipped in to volley over Dubravka's outstretched arms. One for the highlights reel, along with Ramsdale's save.

Newcastle did not give in easily but could and should have lost by more had Arsenal taken their chances, with captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang guilty of a horrible first half miss.

ARSENAL: Ramsdale 8, White 6, Gabriel 6, Tomiyasu 7, Tavares 6, Lokonga 6, Partey 6 ( Elneny 85) , Smith Rowe 7, Odegaard 6, Saka 9 (Martinelli 64), Aubameyang 5 (Lacazette 76).

Subs: Leno, Tierney, Maitland-Niles, Holding, Pepe, Nketiah.

NEWCASTLE: Dubravka 7, Schar 6, Lascelles 6, Krafth 6, Ritchie 5 (Almiron 67), Fraser 5, Shelvey 7 (Hayden 89), Willock 6, Saint-Maximin 6, Joelinton 5 (Murphy 67), Wilson 6.

Subs: Darlow, Clark, Lewis,Hendrick, Manquillo, Longstaff.

Ref: Stuart Atwell 7