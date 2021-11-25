Vera Pauw says Ireland needed 'more composure' as they drop points in World Cup bid

Vera Pauw says Ireland needed 'more composure' as they drop points in World Cup bid

Ireland huddle after the game. Picture: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

Thu, 25 Nov, 2021 - 21:40
Dave Donnelly

Ireland manager Vera Pauw conceded that Ireland dropped two points as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Slovakia at Tallaght Stadium.

The visitors, who had lost all five of their previous meetings with Ireland, took the lead within two minutes of the restart.

Captain Katie McCabe was caught up the pitch in an attacking position and the space she left behind produced the goal.

Ludmila Mat’avkova drifted into the space outside the Irish back three and crossed low for her captain Martina Surnakova to bundle home from point-blank range.

McCabe redeemed herself later in the half as she produced a brilliant finish to beat Slovak stopper Maria Korenciova.

Denise O’Sullivan picked the wing-back out in the box and the Arsenal star showed great composure to fire home.

Pauw admitted that she was happy with the point after that second-half scare and the visitors were worthy of their point.

She said: “We made some individual mistakes and we lost some points there but we have to be glad with a point.

“They were very aggressive, which we knew, which we prepared for. They had good passages of play. In the second half, we’ve done well but we remained vulnerable.”

Pauw didn’t blame McCabe outright for being caught out of position but she did sound a word of caution in terms of adopting a more aggressive approach.

“If individuals are going forward, we can run out of the organisation. You cannot do your own thing. You have to play the gameplan.

“We changed the system [in the second half] and Denise [O’Sullivan] played further forward. We needed the wings to have more composure.”

Pauw resisted the temptation to send Louise Quinn forward in the latter stages as Ireland sought a winner.

The rangey defender produced a wonderful goalline clearance at 1-1 after Courtney Brosnan’s mistake looked to have cost Ireland a goal.

It was the threat the Slovakians showed on the counter that led the Dutch coach to settle for a point rather than go for it.

“There was no need to go to a 4-2-4 system but the chance to concede was too big. At the end, we did not put Louise forward, which we do when we’re down.

“We could have lost so that’s why we didn’t do that. We lost two points but we didn’t lose the game. Everybody is disappointed and we know we can do better.”

