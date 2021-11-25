Davison Sanchez gaffe leaves Spurs on the ropes in Europa Conference League 

Mura 2 Spurs 1

Antonio Conte made no attempt to disguise his anger at his Tottenham side’s performance as their Europa Conference League campaign hit a humiliating low following an embarrassing defeat that left their hopes of progressing in the competition hanging in the balance.

Trailing from the 10th minute and reduced to 10 men following the 31st minute dismissal of Ryan Sessegnon, Antonio Conte’s side brought themselves back into the game through Harry Kane’s equaliser but a shocking defensive error by Davison Sanchez — who was also at fault for Mura’s opening goal — allowed the hosts, beaten in their four previous group games, to score the winning goal with the final kick of the game.

Defeat ended any hopes Tottenham had of winning the group and they face group winners Rennes in the final game with second place and a place in the play-offs for the last 16 the best they can hope for.

It was a depressing night for Conte who admitted the manner of the defeat underlined the scale of the task in front of him after taking charge of the club earlier this month.

“This a bad loss for us,” said the manager. “The performance was poor. We know we have a lot of work ahead of us. This is a difficult moment for us. We need patience to improve, to be good again. We were poor not only technically and tactically but also mentally. It will take time to bring Tottenham back.

“I don’t take this loss personally. I accepted this challenge to improve and build Tottenham to a better level. But it will take time. We will analyse the game and I will talk to the players then.”

Conte had made wholesale changes to the side that beat Leeds on Sunday. The manager, who was cautioned when his frustrations spilled over late on, had challenged his fringe players to make the most of the opportunity to impress the new man in charge, but was left instead with a reminder of the frailties of the squad he inherited from Nuno Espirito Santo.

Too many of the reshaped line-up failed to take their chance and there was an alarming lack of urgency to Tottenham’s play as they allowed their opponents to quickly take control of the game and establish a tenth minute lead with a goal that summed up the visitors’s woeful display.

Sanchez appeared in control of the situation as he tracked Tomi Horvat’s run behind the Spurs defence on the right but the centre-back allowed the Mura man to cut inside onto his left-foot. Horvat’s angled finish was superbly executed but he should never have been allowed a sight of goal.

Tottenham’s response was marked by a series of misplaced passes while Bryan Gil made a mess of a rare shooting opportunity. The low point, though was the dismissal of Sessegnon who launched into a ill-judged challenge while already on a yellow card. The young full-back had spoken of using this game to kick-start his Tottenham career but his appearance instead turned out to be one to forget.

Matt Doherty delivered a couple of telling crosses from the right into dangerous areas but there was little to suggest Conte’s side would work their way back into the game until the manager introduced Lucas Moura, Son Heung-min, Ben Davies and Eric Dier in the 53rd minute.

The visitors were immediately more threatening and Kane brought them back into the game in the 72nd minute when he lifted the ball over the Mura keeper after collecting Moura’s pass. Spurs pressed for a second but were punished in added time when Sanchez was caught out in similar fashion to the first goal by Amadej Marosa.

MURA: Obradovic 6; Karnicnik 6, Gorenc 7, Karamarko 8; Kous 6, Lorbek 6, Kozar 7 (Ouro 62, 6), Sturm 8 (Lotric 77, 6); Horvat 8 (K Cipot 87, 6), Mulahusejnovic 7 (Marosa 62, 6), Pucko 6.

TOTTENHAM: Gollini 6; Tanganga 6, Rodon 5 (Dier 53, 6), Sanchez 3; Doherty 5 (Davies 53, 6), Skipp 6, Ndombele 5 (Hojbjerg 75, 6), Sessegnon 3; Alli 4 (Moura 53, 6), Gil 5 (Son 53, 6); Kane 6.

Referee: A Nobre (Portugal) 6.