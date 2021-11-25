Huge setback for Ireland's World Cup hopes after draw with lower-ranked Slovakia

Katie McCabe redeemed her earlier mistake by pinching an equaliser for Ireland against Slovakia but two dropped points are a major setback to their World Cup qualification hopes.

The Ireland captain was caught out of position for the move that led to Martina Šurnovská’s breakthrough 76 seconds into the second half but the Tallaght native delighted the crowd of 5,164 when sinking her low shot home after 65 minutes.

Against lower seeds, this was a chance missed for Ireland to put daylight between themselves and Finland, who lost 2-1 to group leaders Sweden earlier.

Nothing less than victory for Vera Pauw’s side against Georgia on Tuesday if they’re to stay in the mix for a play-off.

Ireland came into the game with a perfect record against the Slovaks of five straight victories. Emphatic as it sounds, it didn’t tell the tale of close matches, just one decided by more than one goal.

The visitors had also taken encouragement from pushing top seeds Sweden and Finland to narrow victories in the opening pair of qualifiers.

That preceded last month’s 2-0 win over Georgia, prompting manager Peter Kopúň to declare with an air of confidence his determination to end his losing streak at Tallaght at the third attempt.

They would have to derail an Ireland side growing in confidence and consistency, for Pauw selected an unchanged side for the third game in a row. It was her first time to do so since taking the post 25 months ago and illustrated she has finally settled on her favoured side.

That meant Courtney Brosnan retaining her spot in goal in the face of her latest competitor. Brighton’s Megan Walsh is what Everton stopper Brosnan yearns to be, a Women’s Super League regular custodian, but Vera Pauw kept faith with the American.

She was the first of the goalkeepers to be tested, standing tall at her near post on 11 minutes when Mária Mikolajová cut inside from the right and tried to beat her.

Outnumbered in midfield, Ireland were left dependent on set-pieces to provide a threat.

Slovakia's Martina Surnovska (left) celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game. Picture: Brian Lawless/PA

It had served them well in the last three games, as four of their five goals were sourced from corners or free-kicks, but accuracy from dead-ball situations was lacking.

McCabe’s usual pinpoint deliveries eluded her in the opening half hour, a succession of free-kicks overhit or floated straight into the gleeful arms of Mária Korenčiová.

Although the AC Milan ‘keeper was only 5’4” in height, she was well able to deal with the limited danger thrown her way.

Lucy Quinn’s header from Áine O'Gorman’s right-wing cross on 32 minutes that she stretched to catch out above her head was the closest she came to being breached.

She also had to turn Louise Quinn’s header around her near post when one of McCabe’s corners finally found its target but by that point, approaching the break, droves of the kids occupying the south stands had decided to give the takeaway vans and tea stands early business.

It was mediocre fare, well down the levels of last month’s win in Finland, yet rather than the interval teamtalk inspiring them, Ireland were left reeling from an early concession from the restart.

From their own free-kick, Ireland got sucked to the right side, leaving them exposed to a counterattack on the opposite flank.

It duly unfolded when Ľudmila Maťavková was allowed advance undetected and her teasing cross was stabbed home at the back post by Martina Šurnovská, who had eluded Niamh Fahey.

Ireland were lacking ideas and struggling to get their dynamo Denise O’Sullivan into the game amid a packed midfield.

Jamie Finn of Republic of Ireland in action against Jana Vojteková of Slovakia. Picture: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Her fellow Leesider Megan Connolly did get loose on 58 minutes to unleash a 25-yard shot that Korenčiová stooped low to turn around her post.

Lucy Quinn, strangely subdued, got an effort away too that deflected over but it took a piece of individual brilliance to finally bring them level.

It was Slovaks who coughed up possession inside their half, a throw-in won by Ireland and fed into Heather Payne. She laid off the ball to O’Sullivan, who in turn teed up McCabe on the edge of the box.

The Arsenal playmaker schemer darted past her marker and in spite of the acute angle, drilled her shot across Korenčiová into the far corner.

However, it wasn’t the leveller to ignite a late surge. Indeed, Ireland were fortunate not to concede again in one of the two moves less than a minute apart.

Alexandra Bíróová was left alone at the back post on 73 minutes, only to see her header thwarted by Brosnan’s one-handed save while the ‘keeper needed Louise Quinn to block Laura Žemberyová’s shot on the line after a heavy touch caused an unnecessary scare.

IRELAND: C Brosnan; N Fahey, Louise Quinn, S McCarthy; Á O'Gorman (R Littlejohn 70), J Finn, D O’Sullivan, M Connolly, K McCabe; H Payne, Lucy Quinn (K Carusa 84).

SLOVAKIA: M Korenčiová; A Horváthová, P Fischerová, D Bartovičová, J Vojteková; M Mikolajová, L Maťavková (K Panáková 88), A Bíróová (D Bartovičová 76), M Šurnovská, P Hmírová; D Škorvánková (L Žemberyová 64).

Referee: Jelena Cvetković (Serbia)..