Airtricity League Promotion/Relegation play-off: Waterford look to end wild week on a high

Manager Marc Bircham’s shock dismissal via social media on Tuesday morning threw Waterford’s preparations into turmoil.
Waterford goalkeeper Brian Murphy: Forget about off-field distractions. Picutre: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Fri, 26 Nov, 2021 - 06:00
Paul Buttner

While fully acknowledging it’s been a far from normal week off the pitch at the RSC, Waterford captain Brian Murphy says all he and his teammates can do tonight is bring it to a positive conclusion with victory on the field to extend Blues’ current tenure in the Premier Division (v UCD, Richmond Park, 7.45)

Club owner, Richard Forrest, who sacked Bircham saying he had been "backed into a corner", moved swiftly to bring in ex-England U21 international Ian Hendon, who worked under Sam Allardyce at West Ham United, to take charge tonight.

“It’s not normal circumstances this week for the players with everything that is going on behind the scenes,” said veteran goalkeeper Murphy.

“It’s been a little bit unknown and uncertain on how we’re going to approach tonight, but at the end of the day, we’re paid to play football.

“It’s a massive game for us. I think we said four months ago that if we got a play-off from the position that we were in that we’d be doing well.

“Our form was so good that we hoped we would get out of it. We just ran out of games in the end with a small squad.

“We just need a big effort from everyone tonight.

Having seen off Bray Wanderers 2-0 in the First Division play-off final last week, UCD manager Andy Myler had no preference who they got to play tonight, with Finn Harps also a potential opponent up until last week's final games of the regular Premier Division season.

“I only had one preference and that was us being in the game,” said Myler. “Honestly, I didn’t mind who it was against as that was completely out of your hands.” 

UCD hope to be at full strength for the game while Waterford striker Prince Mutswunguma remains out injured.

