Marc Bircham claims Waterford sacking because he 'won't play' owner's son

The war of words between Waterford owner Richard Forrest and sacked manager Marc Bircham has escalated following the latter’s comments on Talksport radio on Thursday.

Former Tottenham defender Ian Hendon was on Wednesday drafted in with 48 hours notice to coach the Blues in promotion/relegation play-off final against UCD on Friday after Bircham was dismissed on Tuesday.

The ex-QPR and Millwall midfielder claims the undercurrent of the decision stems from his refusal to pick the owner’s son George.

The defender only started in FAI Cup ties since joining in July, making two substitute Premier Division appearances off the bench.

As outlined in the Irish Examiner, tensions were also heightened during the weekend following a dispute over the use of U19 players.

A request by Bircham to publicly back him in a row with the Academy staff was refused.

Bircham was initially suspended for a week, a sanction he publicised, before his contract – with another two years to run – was summarily terminated.

“I’m going to disappoint people because nothing major happened,” the 43-year-old said.

“There was a text conversation with the owner. I disagreed with him, which happens 98% of the time and then suspended me for ‘my head not being in the right place’.

“I wasn’t allowed to train or talk to players so I had to put out a statement. I thought it was very calm, politically correct, wishing them well for the game but then I got sacked on Twitter.

“I got a new contract but he didn’t want to give it to me.

“Mitch Cowley is the Chairman, a great guy who knows about football. When it was left between me and him, everything ran smoothly.

“I’m old school, where you thank everybody after leaving a club, but I’ve been backed into a corner.”

Bircham explained the circumstances around last weekend’s social media post from Waterford’s Academy Twitter account which was deleted. It had stated the U19 players were unable to train on Thursday due to their involvement with the FAI’s ETB training course.

He said: “It goes back to the last game of the season against St Patrick’s Athletic. Between suspensions and injuries, we only had two subs.

“My rule is if don’t train day before, you don’t play. I explained the reasons in the press after the match.

“The Academy put out a statement (on Sunday), after which the Chairman told them to take it down. My staff members were fuming.

“I asked the Chairman to put out the statement condemning that and then deal with it in-house ahead of the game on Friday.

“When he did, but the owner stepped in to say no, I said that I’ll release a statement backing my staff and telling the truth.”

The Londoner, who won 17 caps for Canada, then had his take on the sensitive issues around the owner’s son.

“Our relationship was strained because I’m not a yes man,” he said.

“The owner has his son at the club and I didn’t play him. About a week ago, I told Mitch that he wouldn’t play for me next year because I’d be bringing in better players and he might not be on the bench in the play-off.

“I’m not part of the future because I won’t play his son. I’m a man of principle and it has cost me managing the play-off final but I’d do the same again.” Waterford FC have been contacted for comment.