'He earned the right to be there': Stephen O'Donnell unimpressed with opposite number's ban

Stephen O’Donnell has sympathy at his managerial counterpart Keith Long being suspended for Sunday’s FAI Cup final.

The Bohemians boss will have to sit among the expected 30,000 crowd at Aviva Stadium after he was slapped with a touchline ban by the FAI.

Long incurred the suspension for his spat with Stephen Bradley during the recent win over Shamrock Rovers which saw both managers dismissed.

St Patrick’s Athletic chief O’Donnell feels Long is being harshly treated, adamant the punishment should be served in a different setting to the biggest day of the domestic football year.

“Keith has earned his right to be on the sideline,” said the Saints boss. “You work so hard for the day out in the same way the coaching staff and players have. Lads sacrifice too much to take it away.

“Unless something absolutely untoward, a crazy thing happens, and you’re banned for a long time, I wouldn’t be a fan of it. I think there could be a different way.”

O’Donnell says he wouldn’t like to be detached from communicating with his players, as Long is under the terms of his sanction.

He added: “Not being there on the sideline or in the dressing-room at half-time would have an effect. It definitely takes a little bit away from the occasion, even for the experience of not being on the coal face for a Cup final.” Although the league’s runners-up finished 10 points ahead of fifth-placed Bohemians, O’Donnell doesn’t believe the Saints are deserving of the favourites’ tag.

“We are not taking on a minnow,” asserted the former Dundalk FAI Cup winning captain. “I think most people would have it down as a 50/50 game more than there being a favourite.

“We have a lot of lads who have won trophies, won Cup finals, so they have had that experience of being at the Aviva and winning trophies. That’s important.”