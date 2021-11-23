Waterford owner says he sacked Marc Bircham after being 'backed into a corner'

Waterford owner Richard Forrest insists he only sacked manager Marc Bircham after being “backed into a corner”.

The Blues boss says he learned his contract was terminated on Twitter this morning, less than an hour after he himself used the same platform to confirm he’d been suspended.

Waterford must beat UCD on Friday in the promotion/relegation playoff to retain their top-flight status.

Bircham, appointed in May, has told fans he’ll be attending the game at Richmond Park as a supporter.

It is understood matters came to a head between Forrest and Bircham yesterday in the fallout from Friday's defeat to St Patrick's Athletic. Bircham said he was prevented from using the club's U19 players, a version denied by a message posted on the Waterford Academy Twitter account and subsequently deleted.

Forrest, who bought the club from Lee Power in the summer, tonight released the following statement.

“Since I arrived in Waterford my full and total commitment has been to unite the club and build a Waterford FC we can all be proud of.

“I am extremely disappointed to have had to make this tough decision we did today especially given the huge match we have facing us on Friday.

“I feel we were backed into a corner, given an ultimatum, which as an owner left me no choice but to act now in the long-term best interests of the club.

“I would have only made this decision when left with no other option and I take no personal satisfaction from it.

“Therefore, it would not be right for me to comment any further on the above as we now need to put all our energy into Friday’s game and have the squad fully focused.

“The club would like to thank Marc for the great job he has done for us and wish him all the best for the future.

“Finally, I would encourage everyone to all get behind the team as you have done throughout this season as we, THE BLUES, fight for our right to be in the League of Ireland Premier.” Bircham's assistant Dave Bell took today's training session and is expected to be in charge on Friday.