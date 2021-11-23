Manchester United in talks with Ernesto Valverde over interim manager’s job

Valverde has been out of work since leaving Barcelona in 2020
Tue, 23 Nov, 2021 - 17:08
Jamie Jackson

Manchester United have spoken to Ernesto Valverde regarding becoming their interim manager. The 57-year-old was Barcelona’s manager from May 2017 until January 2020, winning La Liga twice and a Copa del Rey, and is out of work.

It is understood Valverde has discussed with John Murtough, United’s football director, taking over on a temporary basis, with the club conscious that having worked with Lionel Messi at Barcelona he would be at ease managing Cristiano Ronaldo. Valverde has started sounding out potential players he could add to strengthen the squad should he be appointed.

Ole Gunnar Solskjær was sacked on Sunday and Michael Carrick appointed as the caretaker on a match-to-match basis until an interim is acquired, with a view to appointing a permanent manager in the close season.

In an interview for the Observer in June Valverde, who has managed at six clubs since 2002, was asked about one day potentially working in England. “Could be,” the Spaniard said. “I wouldn’t mind trying it. You get the feeling that there’s a respect there for what the game is.”

Meanwhile, caretaker manager Carrick handed a start to Donny Van De Beek and named Bruno Fernandes among the substitutes as he selected his first United side for the Champions League match against Villarreal.

Van De Beek made only his third start of the season in place of Fernandes as one of four changes to the starting XI beaten 4-1 at Watford on Saturday, with Fred replacing Nemanja Matic and Anthony Martial starting ahead of Marcus Rashford.

The other change was enforced with Alex Telles at left-back in place of Luke Shaw.

Villarreal boss Unai Emery included winger Arnaut Danjuma and midfielder Etienne Capoue in his side, but Paco Alcacer, who scored in the reverse fixture at Old Trafford, was among the substitutes.

- Guardian

