Waterford boss Bircham suspended by owner for vital clash with UCD

Waterford manager Marc Bircham claims he has been suspended by club owner Richard Forrest for Friday’s promotion/relegation playoff against UCD.

The former QPR and Millwall midfielder took to Twitter on Tuesday morning to provide the update, just three days ahead of the one-off match at Richmond Park that will decide their fate.

It is understood Bircham’s assistant Dave Bell will oversee today’s training session at the Waterford IT sport facilities.

“After a brief TEXT conversation with the owner last night, and a difference of opinion on a couple of matters, I have surprisingly been given a one-week suspension, meaning I won’t be able to manage the team for the big playoff game,” Bircham said.

“Anyone that knows me knows that I am a man of principles and will stick to them. That leaves me to say that I have the utmost confidence in the players and staff to finish this amazing journey with the win they so richly deserve after the mammoth effort and professionalism they’ve applied.

“Lastly to the fans for the massive part they have played in the team’s turnaround please don’t underestimate the role you have played. Let’s finish off this great escape. Come on the Blues.”

Bircham was appointed at the RSC in May with the side anchored to the bottom of the table and reeling from a Covid-19 outbreak within the squad.

Gradually, he helped engineer a turnaround, finishing the season with 42 points from 36 games, just two points off Finn Harps.

He also led the Blues to the FAI Cup semi-final, to a late Georgie Kelly goal against Bohemians at Dalymount Park.

Fellow Londoner Forrest, who bought the club from Lee Power in June, granted Bircham a fresh two-year contract extension in August. The team that finishes second from bottom must survive a playoff to retain their top-flight status.

UCD beat Treaty United and Bray Wanderers to emerge through the First Division playoffs.