Megan Walsh 'honoured' as Wexford granddad allows her switch allegiance from England

As reported on Sunday by the Irish Examiner, Megan Walsh of Brighton is the new goalkeeper in Vera Pauw's Ireland squad, the FAI has confirmed.

Now that Fifa clearance has arrived, Walsh has been added to the Republic of Ireland squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Slovakia and Georgia.

Walsh has represented England at Under-17, U-19 and U-23 level, but qualifies for Ireland through her Wexford-born Grandfather, William Walsh.

"It is a real honour and privilege to be called up into the Ireland squad. I was with Rianna Jarrett, Denise O'Sullivan and Megan Connolly at Brighton last year when my Irish heritage came up and things went from there," said Walsh.

"It has taken about 12 months to finally get here. I am excited at the opportunity to be part of the Irish Women's Team and to work with Vera.

"My grandparents, on my Dad's side, were from Enniscorthy, County Wexford, where we still have family. I know they would be so proud of me being part of the Women's National Team."

Originally from Bromsgrove, Walsh starting her professional career with Aston Villa in 2011.

The 27-year-old has since lined out for Everton, Notts County, Yeovil Town and Brighton & Hove Albion, where she has been a regular starter since 2019.

Walsh reported into Ireland camp following Sunday's game away to Reading, where she was up against Grace Moloney who is one of the other goalkeepers, along with Courtney Brosnan, in the current squad.

"I realise I will have to fight hard for a place on the team but that’s always the case in elite football and I have had to do that wherever I have been in football," said Walsh.

"The main thing is to qualify for the World Cup and I know all the squad will want to make sure we get out of the Group."

Midfielder Jess Ziu of Shelbourne is the latest player added to the squad, having come through Sunday's WFAI Cup final defeat by Wexford Youths.

Republic of Ireland WNT Squad

Goalkeepers: Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Grace Moloney (Reading), Megan Walsh (Brighton & Hove Albion)

Defenders: Louise Quinn (Birmingham City), Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Diane Caldwell (North Carolina Courage), Jessie Stapleton (Shelbourne), Savannah McCarthy (Galway WFC), Éabha O'Mahony (Boston College), Áine O'Gorman (Peamount United)

Midfielders: Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Denise O'Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Megan Connolly (Brighton & Hove Albion), Ruesha Littlejohn (Aston Villa), Jamie Finn (Birmingham City), Niamh Farrelly (Glasgow City), Ciara Grant (Shelbourne), Aoibheann Clancy (Wexford Youths), Roma McLaughlin (Central Connecticut State University), Jess Ziu (Shelbourne)

Forwards: Heather Payne (Florida State University), Amber Barrett (FC Koln), Kyra Carusa (HB Koge), Emily Whelan (Birmingham City) Isibeal Atkinson (Celtic), Saoirse Noonan (Shelbourne), Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City)