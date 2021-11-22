Injured Ellen Molloy out of Ireland squad, call up for 16-year-old Jessie Stapleton

Molloy picked up an injury in winning the cup with Wexford Youths on Sunday.
Wexford Youths players Aoibheann Clancy, left, and Ellen Molloy celebrate with the cup following the 2021 EVOKE.ie FAI Women's Cup Final between Wexford Youths and Shelbourne at Tallaght Stadium. Clancy remains in the Ireland squad but injury rules out Molloy
Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Mon, 22 Nov, 2021 - 11:41

Women's FAI Cup final player of the match Ellen Molloy has been ruled out of the Ireland squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers with Slovakia and Georgia.

Molloy, 17, picked up what looked a hamstring injury in winning the cup with Wexford Youths on Sunday.

In comes beaten finalist Jessie Stapleton of Shels, who is still just 16. 

Also dropping out of Vera Pauw's squad due to injury are Glasgow City's Claire Walsh and Liverpool attacker Leanne Kiernan.

While Celtic's Isibeal Atkinson and Birmingham City forward Emily Whelan have also been drafted in.

The squad will train at the FAI National Training Centre on Monday afternoon ahead of taking on Slovakia on Thursday, November 25th and then Georgia on Tuesday, November 30th - both at Tallaght Stadium.

Republic of Ireland WNT Squad 

Goalkeepers: Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Grace Moloney (Reading)

Defenders: Louise Quinn (Birmingham City), Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Diane Caldwell (North Carolina Courage), Jessie Stapleton (Shelbourne), Savannah McCarthy (Galway WFC), Éabha O'Mahony (Boston College), Áine O'Gorman (Peamount United) 

Midfielders: Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Denise O'Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Megan Connolly (Brighton & Hove Albion), Ruesha Littlejohn (Aston Villa), Jamie Finn (Birmingham City), Niamh Farrelly (Glasgow City), Ciara Grant (Shelbourne), Aoibheann Clancy (Wexford Youths), Roma McLaughlin (Central Connecticut State University) 

Forwards: Heather Payne (Florida State University), Amber Barrett (FC Koln), Kyra Carusa (HB Koge), Emily Whelan (Birmingham City) Isibeal Atkinson (Celtic), Saoirse Noonan (Shelbourne), Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City)

#Republic of Ireland WNT
