All-action Antonio Conte gets hero's reception after rousing Spurs to victory over Leeds

TOTTENHAM 2 (Hojbjerg 58, Reguilon 69) LEEDS UNITED 1 (James 44)

Welcome to Tottenham, Antonio.

Conte got Spurs up and running with a much-needed victory in his first Premier League game at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, which was rocking at the end of an exhilarating match.

Spurs had to come from behind to beat stugglers Leeds, who had played them off the park in a first half which ended with Tottenham's players being booed off the pitch. The honeymoon period for Conte's era was already over.

But whatever he said at half-time, Conte got his players going, and urged on by the all-action man on the sidelines they scored twice in 11 minutes to seal victory. On the final whistle, Conte was all emotion, hugging his coaching stuff, and then each of his players, striding out towards the centre-circle to applaud the supporters, who had given him the warmest of welcomes before kickoff.

Already they love him, his passion, his intensity, and his winning mentality. If he can transfer that to his team, as he appeared to do for the second 45 minutes, Spurs can rise back up the table.

But it did not look good at half-time, with Spurs trailing after being distinctly second best to a side that are only one place above the relegation zone.

Daniel James put Leeds ahead, deservedly, when he stabbed home a cross from Jack Harrison shortly before the break. Hugo Lloris had been by far the busier keeper, while Illan Meslier in the Leeds goal had little to trouble him.

All that changed after the break. Spurs set about their task with greater intent and intensity, Harry Kane had a shot deflected against a post by Meslier's leg, and Son had another deflected shot rebound off the bar.

The breakthrough was a scruffy goal, but invaluable for Spurs nonetheless. Sergio Reguilon crossed from the left, Kane failed to get in a diving header but Lucas Moura recycled the ball and cut it back to Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg 15 yards from goal and the Dane's scuffed left-foot shot crept in the far post.

Spurs were level, and 11 minutes later they were ahead. Lucas was hacked down as he ran towards the penalty area, and Eric Dier lined up the subsequent free-kick. His curling shot struck Diego Llorente in the defensive wall and deflected on to the base of the far post, and Reguilon was quickest to react and put the ball home from close range for his first Tottenham goal.

The final 20 minutes were tense, with chances for both sides, and when the atmosphere abated briefly, Conte was out there again, this time urging home supporters to make more noise.

They were rewarded when Andre Marriner blew for full-time, with a win that moves Tottenham to within four points of fourth place.

Totttenham (3-4-3): Lloris 8; Tanganga 6 (Sanchez 68), Dier 8, Davies 7; Emerson Royal 6, Winks 7, Hojbjerg 7, Reguilon 7 (Sessegnon 79); Lucas Moura 7 (Dele Alli 88), Kane 7, Son 7.

Leeds (3-4-3): Meslier 7; Llorente 7, Phillips 8, Cooper 6; Dallas 6, Forshaw 6 (Roberts 72), Struijk 6, Harrison 7; James 8, Gelhardt 7 (McKistry 87), Klich 6 (Firpo 59).

Ref: Andre Marriner 8.