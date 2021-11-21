Terrace Talk: Liverpool - Arteta and Arsenal’s big mistake? Poking the bear

There’s an old football gag, where you pretend to keep someone if you beat them often enough. Arsenal, at Anfield anyway, just about qualify to be a punchline extraordinaire.

Klopp hasn’t beaten anybody else six home games in a row, certainly not with a 22-4 aggregate.

After doubts were expressed over dropping points to Brighton and West Ham, and looking inferior to both for lengthy periods, we couldn’t have hosted more accommodating guests.

And yet for 30 minutes you wouldn’t think it was the same club. What changed it around, amazingly, was their own manager.

He was the sorcerer’s apprentice when City were walloped 3-0 here in the Champions League. He must have emphasised to his current charges “for God’s sake, don’t wake them up” — then proceeded to make enough noise to disturb a tranquilised rhinoceros.

What did he actually want? A red card for Mane? Preposterous. I don’t even think it was Klopp being smart, grabbing the opportunity handed him by also making mountains from molehills. He was just irritated by such an overblown reaction.

This Liverpool team is in an odd place. Clearly talented, but frighteningly aware of it too, and nearly always bewildered when the magic doesn’t happen instantly. Against Brighton, they seemed almost outraged that the opposition didn’t simply expire in absolute awe of their wonderfulness.

Even the away end hadn’t got a rise out of us. The old “famous atmosphere” crack is tired and cheap, usually spat out by witless minnows dazzled by their rare limelight, but we weren’t going to take that from Emirates mutes, surely? Well, we were and we did — until Arteta stuck his beak in.

The rest of the match was a tonic after our rude awakening at West Ham. It didn’t look like we’d learned much until the rumpus.

The calm, focus, and discipline Arsenal had shown up to that point simply melted. The goalkeeper wasting time from the off, others taking every opportunity to hit the deck.

The referee blew for the trainer once and Lacazette sprang up like Lazarus on speed.

In the end it could’ve been humiliating. Well, even more humiliating. Ramsdale made some fine saves and kept the score lowish.

Mane played like a man possessed. He’s always had a beef with Arsenal, usually involving Rob Holding for some strange reason. Were they trying to bait him, carrying on where Atletico left off? Not a wise move, on this occasion.

Fabinho and Thiago were excellent, sluggish at 0-0 but methodical and omnipresent once there was a lead.

My boy Jota should have worn yellow in the first half but handed a gift he took it imperiously and even helped set up the third.

Such a resounding result might take the Fam’s mind off squad weakness for a bit. With FSG buying a new (urgh) ‘franchise’ though, it’s like they revel in gaslighting us now.

Klopp’s been fighting with one hand tied behind his back, not only still standing but trading blows with Guardiola, Tuchel, and their oil-bucks.

It’s not an ageing team exactly but reaching a stage where somebody with long-term plans might be thinking about alterations.

An ominous thought. You didn’t think I’d stay cheerful for long, did you?

We spend international breaks in panic stations of our own elaborate design, who’ll come back in one piece and who won’t?

The money they did spend was on Konate, who we hardly ever see. That said, are we reaching the point (as with Souness) where you stop blaming bad luck for injuries and start looking a little closer to home?

Let’s not quibble too much after a 4-0 win, obviously, but few teams will be as helpful as Arsenal were from the 30th minute onwards.

With European qualification guaranteed, I’m happy with the second-string facing Porto. Are we so desperate for prize money that we can’t have a little fun at Diego Simeone’s expense?

It’s a sad day when that happens.