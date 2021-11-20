West Ham's hopes of second spot denied by Raul Jimenez strike

Premier League: Wolves 1 West Ham 0

Raul Jimenez ended West Ham’s hopes of climbing into second place in the Premier League as his goal gave dominant Wolves a deserved win.

The Mexican striker - whose career was almost ended when he suffered a horrific head injury this time last year - swept the ball home from 20 yards just before the hour mark.

It proved enough to give Wolves their fifth win in seven matches and inflict on the upwardly mobile Hammers only their third defeat of the season.

Jimenez - who played twice and lost twice against the USA and then Canada during the international break - should have given Wolves a first-half lead, but fluffed his chance with only Lukasz Fabianski to beat.

But he made no mistake in the 58th minute when he was picked out by Daniel Podence with a square pass, and stroked the ball home first time from the edge of the penalty box.

West Ham had chances themselves in both halves, the best of which were skied over the bar by Michail Antonio and Jarrod Bowen.

Wolves had the better of the first half, but only after West Ham - showing the confidence of a team that deservedly beat Liverpool just before the international break - had looked dangerous for the opening 20 minutes.

The Hammers’ Bowen was just wide with a header, while the pace and power of Michail Antonio also caused problems for the home side.

When Wolves settled, however, their slick passing and patient build-up prised open West Ham’s defence and they came close to giving themselves the lead before the break.

Hwang Hee-Chan had a very reasonable appeal for a penalty turned down on the half-hour mark when his cross was blocked by the trailing arm of Ben Johnson.

Moments later, Jimenez should have scored when he was sent through on goal from an exquisite pass by Joao Moutinho.

But the striker’s attempted chip over keeper Lukasz Fabianski was mis-hit and West Ham scrambled the ball clear.

Fabianski then had to stretch to tip over a shot from long range by Moutinho, before a rare counter from West Ham ended with Kurt Zouma’s header from a corner being ruled out for pushing.

In the second half, Wolves raised their tempo and had just enough to repel late Hammers pressure as they clung on to their lead.