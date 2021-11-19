Bohs must win cup to reach Europe after drawing in Sligo

Rovers had already confirmed their place in Europe next season
Bohs must win cup to reach Europe after drawing in Sligo

Georgie Kelly had equalised for Bohs at The Showground. Picture: Inpho/Ben Brady

Fri, 19 Nov, 2021 - 22:37

Premier Division

Sligo Rovers 1 

Bohemians 1 

Liam Maloney

The Showgrounds

Bohemians will have to win the FAI Cup to get into Europe next season after being held 1-1 by Sligo Rovers at The Showgrounds.

Second-half substitute Georgie Kelly's fine strike cancelled out Johhny Kenny's superb first-half goal for the hosts.

But Derry City's 2-1 win condemned Bohs to fifth in the standings.

Third-placed Sligo took a 16th minute lead courtesy of a stunning finish from teenager Johnny Kenny, who was later denied a second when his piledriver came off the crossbar.

Bohs failed to sparkle in the first-half but there were chances for Liam Burt and Promise Omochere.

Keith Long's charges found a rhythm in the second-half, with Liam Burt increasingly influential and only the woodwork prevented a Ross Tierney leveller.

Bohs' cohesive pressure led to substitute Georgie Kelly well-taken equaliser after 78 minutes - his 21st top-flight goal of 2021.

Sligo Rovers: McGinty; Banks, Blaney, Mahon, McCourt; Byrne (Horgan 65), Bolger (Morahan 70), McDonnell, De Vries (Figueira 75); Wright, Kenny (Keogh 65). 

Bohemians: Talbot; Wilson (Kelly 76), Cornwall (Feely 88), Kelly, Breslin; Burt, Levingston (Buckley 57), Devoy, Ward (Mallon 57); Omochere, Tierney. 

Referee: Graham Kelly

