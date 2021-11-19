Bohs must win cup to reach Europe after drawing in Sligo

Premier Division

Sligo Rovers 1

Bohemians 1

Liam Maloney

The Showgrounds

Bohemians will have to win the FAI Cup to get into Europe next season after being held 1-1 by Sligo Rovers at The Showgrounds.

Second-half substitute Georgie Kelly's fine strike cancelled out Johhny Kenny's superb first-half goal for the hosts.

But Derry City's 2-1 win condemned Bohs to fifth in the standings.

Third-placed Sligo took a 16th minute lead courtesy of a stunning finish from teenager Johnny Kenny, who was later denied a second when his piledriver came off the crossbar.

Bohs failed to sparkle in the first-half but there were chances for Liam Burt and Promise Omochere.

Keith Long's charges found a rhythm in the second-half, with Liam Burt increasingly influential and only the woodwork prevented a Ross Tierney leveller.

Bohs' cohesive pressure led to substitute Georgie Kelly well-taken equaliser after 78 minutes - his 21st top-flight goal of 2021.

Sligo Rovers: McGinty; Banks, Blaney, Mahon, McCourt; Byrne (Horgan 65), Bolger (Morahan 70), McDonnell, De Vries (Figueira 75); Wright, Kenny (Keogh 65).

Bohemians: Talbot; Wilson (Kelly 76), Cornwall (Feely 88), Kelly, Breslin; Burt, Levingston (Buckley 57), Devoy, Ward (Mallon 57); Omochere, Tierney.

Referee: Graham Kelly