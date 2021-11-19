Bohs must win cup to reach Europe after drawing in Sligo

Liam Maloney
The Showgrounds
Bohemians will have to win the FAI Cup to get into Europe next season after being held 1-1 by Sligo Rovers at The Showgrounds.
Second-half substitute Georgie Kelly's fine strike cancelled out Johhny Kenny's superb first-half goal for the hosts.
But Derry City's 2-1 win condemned Bohs to fifth in the standings.
Third-placed Sligo took a 16th minute lead courtesy of a stunning finish from teenager Johnny Kenny, who was later denied a second when his piledriver came off the crossbar.
Bohs failed to sparkle in the first-half but there were chances for Liam Burt and Promise Omochere.
Keith Long's charges found a rhythm in the second-half, with Liam Burt increasingly influential and only the woodwork prevented a Ross Tierney leveller.
Bohs' cohesive pressure led to substitute Georgie Kelly well-taken equaliser after 78 minutes - his 21st top-flight goal of 2021.