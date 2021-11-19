Savannah McCarthy savouring second coming after rough year of injuries

There were times, many times, when Savannah McCarthy felt she had missed the boat.

Injuries jolted her body; uncertainty racked her brain.

Peers such as Katie McCabe and Megan Connolly were moving on with the Ireland women’s team and she was being left behind, watching afar off-broadway and wondering whether this concept of a second coming had meaning.

Stina Blackstenius book-ended the answer. Sweden’s striker is a candidate for next week’s Ballon D’Or award in Paris but was once upstaged by McCarthy, Kerry’s finest shackling the maestro at the U19 Euro finals and scoring in a 2-1 win.

Seven years on, they were reacquainted in the opening World Cup qualifier between the nations last month.

Blackstenius had arrived there through a club system McCarthy was also supposed to master from the point she made her international debut at 18.

Yet a lot went on in her life during the five-year drought between the first four caps and the three she has earned over a five-week blitz.

Three Scottish league titles and the same amount of Champions League campaigns for Glasgow City were the high points.

Rejecting a contract extension in a professional habitat on compassionate grounds to be by her ill grandad’s bedside back in Listowel was a decision she doesn’t regret.

Missing a year with injuries was beyond her control but how she applied herself in rebuilding the career many wrote off was within her gift.

“I had doubts,” she reflects about her outlook on a comeback during the fallow period.

“It was a rough time. Even after recovering from knee surgery on my meniscus, there were niggles and an ankle injury. Things just weren’t happening for me.”

From Cork City, McCarthy moved to Galway United at the start of last season.

Evidence of her ascent materialised when she was among three recruits new Shelbourne manager Noel King targeted in the off-season. He succeeded in prising Saoirse Noonan and Jessie Stapleton to Tolka Park but the 24-year-old felt Galway was worth another campaign.

Although she has ended it without the league medal or FAI Cup final appearance Shels secured, McCarthy is one of three nominees for player of the year and has returned to the Irish defence.

It took until August for her to be invited into Vera Pauw’s home-based sessions but she has made up for lost time. From one Ballon D’Or candidate, Australia’s Sam Kerr, to marshalling another, Blackstenius, there was no gentle reintroduction about McCarthy’s international return.

Linda Sällström was the latest sharpshooter to be minded and she managed to keep Finland’s record goal-scorer blank during a win that puts Ireland on course for a World Cup playoff next year.

Given how she’s the latest player into Pauw’s structure, McCarthy is entitled to pause and savour the ascent.

“To go straight into the team, having never even been part of Vera’s training sessions, was something I didn’t think possible at the start,” she explains.

“It was a massive achievement for myself, my family and Galway, giving great exposure to the national league. The main thing was to stay in the team and I think that’s been deserved.”

Choosing to dedicate her life to that cause has been key. McCarthy supplements her twice-weekly jaunts to Galway for training with a session at her local club Listowel Celtic.

“Getting in that extra training with the boys has improved my fitness. It’s been a major sacrifice but has given me days that I only dreamt of.”

Pauw felt she has enlisted a new gem when laying her eyes upon McCarthy. “I asked ‘who is that?’” said the Ireland boss. “Savannah went from a player going through the motions to something more.

“Her talent was somewhere hidden. She’s been on a regime for top-level sport such as diet, recovery, and gym work. All on top of her training schedule at Galway.

“I needed a left-sided centre-back and she has everything. Maybe she’s not the fastest but is very good at reading the game to compensate.

“I think she can go really far in the game. If she stays fit and doesn’t get injured, there are no limits for Savannah.”

Thursday’s World Cup qualifier against Slovakia at Tallaght is the immediate priority. “I’ve had a couple of months of madness but want more,” said the defender. “You can never take anything for granted. I’d waited to prove my point when I got into the team and this campaign is only starting.”