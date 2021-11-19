Waterford face into relegation playoff final after draw with St Pat's

Premier Division: Waterford FC 0 St Patrick’s Athletic 0

A brave effort from Waterford FC to secure their Premier Division status in the normal season just came up short as the Blues will face a first relegation playoff since 2007 when they’ll face UCD next weekend after they were held to a scoreless draw against St. Patrick’s Athletic at the RSC.

Despite a bright opening from the hosts, it was Pat’s that created the first chance on nine minutes when Chris Forrester sent over a right-wing cross that picked out the run of Robbie Benson at the near post, but his header struck the top of the crossbar.

Phoenix Patterson found space for himself down the left channel six minutes later but he fired high over the bar before James Abankwah failed to get on the end of a dangerous Benson right-wing corner soon afterwards.

The cup finalists should have broken the deadlock on 29 minutes when Forrester’s left-wing corner broke to Lee Desmond at the back post, and he put the ball back into the danger area where Kyrian Nwoko side-footed over from close-range.

Waterford missed the chance to go in front nine minutes later when Patterson’s right-wing cross was missed in front of goal by Ronaldo Green, and after the ball fell to Jeremie Milambo at the back post, his deflected effort flashed inches wide of Vitezslav Jaros’ near post.

Blues defender Cameron Evans blocked out a shot from the dangerous Kyrian Nwoko on 47 minutes, and from the resulting Chris Forrester corner kick, defender Sam Bone couldn’t direct his header on target.

Visiting keeper Jaros was called into action to make his first save on 62 minutes when Patterson cut in from the left-side before cracking in a shot from just outside the area, but his effort was kept out.

There was a chance for Benson at the other end 60 seconds later when Billy King went on a run down the left wing before pulling the ball back into the path of the midfielder, but he couldn’t direct a left-footed strike from 12 yards on target.

Waterford could have won the game with five minutes remaining on the clock when they were twice denied by Jaros. Evans released Milambo down the left channel but his effort was turned around the posts, and from the resulting Junior Quitirna corner kick, Niall O’Keeffe saw his header tipped over as the Blues have to face into one final game to secure their top-flight status.

Waterford FC: Murphy; Evans, Ferguson, Nolan (Forrest ’70), Milambo; Wordsworth, O’Keeffe, Griffin; Green (Dupree ’77), Quitirna, Patterson.

St Patrick’s Athletic: Jaros; Bone, Desmond (Hickman ’46), Abankwah (Coughlan ’46), Griffin; Lennon (Corbally ’70), Benson, Forrester, McClelland; King, Nwoko (Melvin-Lambert ’70).

Referee: Ben Connolly (Dublin).

Attendance: 2612