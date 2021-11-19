Lisa Fallon quits Galway United for Fifa role

Fallon has quit as John Caulfield’s head coach at Galway United to take up a role in Fifa’s high performance technical division department
Outgoing Galway United head coach Lisa Fallon. Picture: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

Fri, 19 Nov, 2021 - 20:58
John Fallon

Lisa Fallon has quit as John Caulfield’s head coach at Galway United to take up a role in Fifa’s high performance technical division department.

The Uefa Pro License holder had been linked with the vacancy arising from Eileen Gleeson’s departure as assistant to Ireland’s women’s manager Vera Pauw but Tom Elmes will double up his duties as U16 head coach.

Fallon has previously worked with Caulfield at Cork City before joining the coaching staff of Chelsea's women and then assuming the manager’s role at English Championship side London City Lionesses.

Caulfield, whose side were knocked out of the First Division promotion playoffs at the first hurdle by Bray Wanderers, said: “I want to thank Lisa for her huge input into raising the standards within the team this season.

“Her expertise and work ethic is incredible and we will miss her greatly. It was a pleasure to have her as part of our team and head coach. We wish her success in the next fantastic challenge in her career.” 

 Fallon said: “I know there is huge passion, drive, and will to bring Galway United back to the Premier Division.

“We’re very disappointed that we didn’t achieve that goal this season, despite finishing second, but so much great work has been done by so many people this year and I have no doubt the club has everything it needs to get back to where it belongs.” 

Earlier today, Pauw explained the rationale behind her appointment of Elmes.

“First, I always look for a woman that is very experienced within the league with the highest licence.

“After Eileen, there was no one working with the players, or clubs, or coming from the league, with the highest licence.

“So within our core group, within the FAI, we had Tom. Tom has coached Wexford Youths, knows all the coaches and players, so can immediately step into the role that Eileen Gleeson had.

“That’s what I need. Plus, he is doing his Pro License at the moment. He is very experienced at reading the game.

“I think the connection with the clubs, the heart of football, is so important, that your assistant has that direct link.”

#League of Ireland
