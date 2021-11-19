Ellen Molloy back in Ireland squad as Vera Pauw adds new goalkeeper

Midfielder Ruesha Littlejohn and forward Kyra Carusa are also available again
Republic of Ireland's Ellen Molloy after the UEFA Women's European Under 19 Championship win over Northern Ireland 

Fri, 19 Nov, 2021 - 11:06
Cian Locke

Wexford Youths teenager Ellen Molloy has earned a recall to the Republic of Ireland women's squad for the crucial World Cup qualification double-header with Slovakia and Georgia.

Molloy, 17, impressed for Ireland's Under-19s last month as Dave Connell's side secured qualification for the next phase of their European Championship qualifiers.

Midfielder Ruesha Littlejohn and forward Kyra Carusa are also available again following injuries. While there will be a call-up for an as yet unnamed goalkeeper once Fifa international clearance comes through.

A squad of 25 players has been selected as Vera Pauw prepares her team for their third and fourth games in Group A, with Slovakia coming on Thursday, November 25th before facing Georgia on Tuesday, November 30th.

The Wexford Youths and Shelbourne players will link up with the squad after the FAI Women's Cup Final on Sunday, with the rest of the Ireland squad set to attend that game as spectators.

Goalkeepers: Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Grace Moloney (Reading) 

Defenders: Louise Quinn (Birmingham City), Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Diane Caldwell (North Carolina Courage), Claire Walsh (Glasgow City), Savannah McCarthy (Galway WFC), Éabha O'Mahony (Boston College), Áine O'Gorman (Peamount United) 

Midfielders: Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Denise O'Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Megan Connolly (Brighton & Hove Albion), Ruesha Littlejohn (Aston Villa), Ellen Molloy (Wexford Youths), Jamie Finn (Birmingham City), Niamh Farrelly (Glasgow City), Ciara Grant (Shelbourne), Aoibheann Clancy (Wexford Youths), Roma McLaughlin (Central Connecticut State University) 

Forwards: Heather Payne (Florida State University), Amber Barrett (FC Koln), Kyra Carusa (HB Koge), Leanne Kiernan (Liverpool), Saoirse Noonan (Shelbourne), Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City)

