Football rumours: Jesse Lingard heads towards Old Trafford exit door

Jesse Lingard wants out of Manchester United as he looks for regular football ahead of the 2022 World Cup, according to media reports in the UK
Manchester United’s Jesse Lingard wants regular first-team appearances. Picture: Martin Rickett

Fri, 19 Nov, 2021 - 10:13
PA Sport Staff

What the papers say

Jesse Lingard wants out of Manchester United as he looks for regular football ahead of the 2022 World Cup, according to the Daily Mirror. The paper says the 28-year-old attacking midfielder has no desire to start talks about a new deal, while the Daily Mail reports Lingard could leave Old Trafford on loan in January, with Barcelona and AC Milan interested.

Sticking with United, and the Daily Mirror says Wesley Fofana is eager to move to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, although the Sun reports the Leicester defender has resumed talks with Chelsea about a summer move.

Newcastle and Tottenham will look to do battle for the signature of Stefan De Vrij, reports the Daily Express. Eddie Howe and Antonio Conte both see the Inter Milan player as a way of bolstering their defences with his deal at the San Siro up in 2023.

Chelsea have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of Matthijs De Ligt, as Juventus’ attempts to sign a replacement, Alessio Romagnoli, have hit a stumbling block, writes the Daily Express.

Arsenal have decided not to offer Alexandre Lacazette a new contract and he will be available to speak to potential new suitors in January with Roma and Sevilla reported to be keen, says the Daily Star.

Players to watch

Frenkie De Jong: Manchester City are said to be on the cusp of landing the Barcelona midfielder for £75million, reports El Chiringuito.

Axel Witsel: The Borussia Dortmund and Belgium midfielder is on Newcastle’s wishlist and will easily see off interest from Juventus, says TuttoJuve.

Christian Pulisic: The Chelsea forward is becoming increasingly unhappy at Stamford Bridge and faces an uncertain future, says the Daily Star.

