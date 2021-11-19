Shamrock Rovers confirm return of Jack Byrne for next season

As revealed by the Irish Examiner last Friday, the Ireland international midfielder had agreed in principle to a return, undergoing standard medical checks at the Mater Private Hospital in Dublin.
Fri, 19 Nov, 2021 - 08:38
John Fallon

Shamrock Rovers have landed their first recruit for next season before they even lift the league trophy by luring Jack Byrne back to Tallaght.

The news was confirmed in a club social media video, ending with the 25-year-old declaring: "I'm back."

The reigning PFAI Player of the Year and Soccer Writers Ireland Personality of the Year left Rovers in January for APOEL but became a free agent last month.

Neither Mick McCarthy, the man who handed Byrne his first two of his four Ireland caps in 2019, nor Byrne could survive at a Cypriot club notorious for turnover.

Byrne’s two-and-a-half year contract was terminated by mutual consent with a mere five appearances collected and he became a free agent.

Transfer window restrictions left him short of options until January 1 and over the past week he shook hands with Hoops boss Stephen Bradley on a deal.

The former Manchester City trainee is in line to get his first taste of Uefa Champions League football in July but this may be a stepping-stone to another move abroad to enhance his prospects of breaking back into Stephen Kenny’s squad and nailing down a place.

Rovers have wrapped up back-to-back titles and will be presented with the trophy after tonight’s final game against Drogheda United at a near 7,500-capacity Tallaght.

Byrne will be officially reintroduced to the crowd he regaled by leading them to their first FAI Cup trophy for 32 years in 2019 and first title for nine 12 months later.

Bradley confirmed that deals have been struck to retain all of his title winners for next season, bar Joey O’Brien. The ex-Ireland international is retiring to take up a player-coaching role alongside new Shelbourne boss Damien Duff.

