FAI Women's Cup final: Kylie Murphy and Wexford not bothered by being written off

Overlooked in the drama of Saturday night, as Shelbourne upset the odds to lift the Women’s National League title, was the preservation of another important record.

Had Peamount held out for victory at home to Galway, as most would have expected, it would have brought a fourth title to West Dublin.

As it happens, Wexford Youths’ 3-2 defeat to Shels means they remain the only side to have lifted the title four times (Raheny United won twice before the team decamped to Shels).

A reasonable argument could be made that Youths are the standard bearers for women’s football in Ireland and the most successful club since the WNL was founded in 2012.

So as Wexford make the trip back to Dublin to face Shels in Sunday’s FAI Cup final at Tallaght Stadium, they do so without the burden of expectation.

Yet for Kylie Murphy, who has been part of the Youths side since day one, she can’t recall one big game they’ve gone into as favourites, despite also lifting three FAI Cups in that time.

She says: “Being completely honest, I don't think I've ever gone into a match being favourites. Even when we were champions, we were still the underdogs.

“That's okay as well - it's just football and the way it is. Shelbourne are the best team and the best team wins leagues.

“Leagues don't lie and that's just the way it is, so it's completely understandable we'd be going in as underdogs.

“I don't think they're going to be leaving anything behind them. They have the chance of a double now, so they're going to be all guns blazing.

“They won't just be happy with winning a National League, not when they have the chance to lift another trophy as well.”

It’s generally expected that the immaculate surface in Tallaght - should it survive Shamrock Rovers’ title celebrations two days earlier - will suits Shels better.

There has long been a perception that Youths embody the typical rural club - dogged, fit and hard-working - in contrast to the ball-playing Dubs.

“In latter years, all the talk was that Wexford will work hard and they'll put it up to you. They're fit, they're physical, they're strong.

“But we can play soccer as well, do you know what I mean? And I think a lot of people forget that.

“We're hoping to play our own game as best we can, but there's no taking away from what Shelbourne are and what they can do.

“Sometimes I step back and I'm in awe of how they play - they're out and out ballers. We know what we're going to get.”

Murphy finished the season second in the race for the golden boot, with 15 goals, and a nominee for Player of the Year - some going considering she’d need played up front before.

“It took me probably to nearly the middle of the season to even find my feet. We were changing positions and I was dropping into the ten and chopping and changing.

“But I’ve worked hard and Stephen [Quinn, manager] has worked hard with me. Extra sessions on strikers’ runs and running off the shoulder.

“We were joking during the week, Stephen said at the start of the season, ‘you’re going to get 20 goals,’ I laughed at him, but I’m on 17 in all competitions. A hat-trick on Sunday now...”