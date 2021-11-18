McCarthy, Duggan and Murphy vie for WNL Player of the Year award

The Airtricity Women's National League Player of the Year award is between Savannah McCarthy of Galway WFC, Karen Duggan of Peamount United and Kylie Murphy of Wexford Youths.

Unusually, no player from the champions, Shelbourne, makes the shortlist for the top award. But Shels' Jessie Stapleton is shortlisted for the Young Player award, alongside Aoibheann Clancy and Ellen Molloy, both of Wexford Youths.