McCarthy, Duggan and Murphy vie for WNL Player of the Year award

Shels' Jessie Stapleton is shortlisted for the Young Player award, alongside Aoibheann Clancy and Ellen Molloy, both of Wexford Youths.
Thu, 18 Nov, 2021 - 13:02
Cian Locke

The Airtricity Women's National League Player of the Year award is between Savannah McCarthy of Galway WFC, Karen Duggan of Peamount United and Kylie Murphy of Wexford Youths. 

Unusually, no player from the champions, Shelbourne, makes the shortlist for the top award. But Shels' Jessie Stapleton is shortlisted for the Young Player award, alongside Aoibheann Clancy and Ellen Molloy, both of Wexford Youths.

And Shels boss Noel King is on the Manager of the Year shortlist, alongside Graham Kelly (DLR Waves) and James O'Callaghan (Peamount United).

McCarthy had a breakthrough year with the national team, becoming a fixture in Vera Pauw's defence. Duggan suffered heartbreak in the final weeks of the season, with Peamount just falling short of a third title in a row, while Murphy shone for third-placed Youths, finishing second in the top goalscorer charts to Peamount's Áine O'Gorman.

The 2021 SSE Airtricity Women's National League Awards will take place on Wednesday, December 1. There will also be awards for Team of the Year (made up of the best 11 players), Golden Boot, Golden Gloves, as well as EA SPORTS Women's Under-19 & Under-17 Player of the Year.

Voting for the Awards took in the views of players, managers, scouts, members of the media and League administrators.

