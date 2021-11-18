FAI board may opt to give Stephen Kenny short contract extension

The prospect of Stephen Kenny being handed a short contract extension to complete the Uefa Nations League campaign has emerged as a viable option.

A meeting of the 12-person FAI board will convene on Monday week to review the Ireland boss’s performance, primarily World Cup qualification just ended but his eight games in charge during 2020.

Technically, Kenny is contracted for another six matches in 2022, the pair of March friendlies along with the first four of six Nations League qualifiers in June, just weeks before his deal expires.

Kenny said following Sunday’s 3-0 win in Luxembourg that salvaged third place in the group he was confident of leading Ireland into the Euro 2024 qualifiers kicking off in March 2023. He may be requested by his employers to prove himself further over 2022.

Traditionally, the FAI awards contracts from one campaign to another but were unable to in this case due to a legacy of the previous regime.

That anomaly, subject to agreement at board level, could be corrected by adding three months to the contract duration. Kenny has already issued a stated target of topping the Nations League group, thereby guaranteeing a playoff for the Euros regardless of how they finish in the Euro qualifiers. Kenny’s current salary is €540,000.

Meanwhile, the FAI admit they hope no attendance restrictions are applied for Sunday week’s men’s FAI Cup final amid the worsening Covid-19 landscape. FAI president Gerry McAnaney said: “There are 30,000 tickets sold and we hope that all goes okay on Sunday week.”