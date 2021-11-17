Packie Bonner parries questions on Stephen Kenny's future

On the FAI’s last visits to Buswells Hotel beside Leinster House, they were battling a financial and credibility crisis.

It was either side of Christmas 2019 when staff couldn’t be assured of the next pay cheque, their salvation dependent on a State bailout.

Minister for Sport Shane Ross took a tough line, with anyone having a tenuous link to the past excluded from crunch talks inside Government Buildings. President Donal Conway and former directors were banished to Buswells.

“You go back a couple of years and there were people here in this very building who couldn’t get in the gates across the road,” said Conway’s successor, Gerry McAnaney, on Wednesday.

“People are comfortable with the current FAI and that is huge for us.”

Loosening the exchequer purse strings to bail the association out of potential examinership was one thing; attracting the right people to lead the reputational and brand rehabilitation was more difficult.

Roy Barrett, MD of Goodbody Stockbrokers, was considered a good start as chairman, as well his fellow independent directors of various business backgrounds, but a deficit of football expertise around the boardroom table became evident.

When it was suggested a safe pair of hands was essential, there was nothing to indicate that would be literal.

Packie Bonner was not just a national icon with 80 caps, especially for his Italia ’90 heroics, but someone who remained in the game as coach, technical director, and advisor to Uefa.

Indeed, it was the European governing body, far more influential in the FAI since their upheaval, who recommended Bonner for a vacancy of international high-performance director on the board.

On Wednesday, in the courtyard of Dáil Éireann and at a later briefing in Buswells, the swarming around Bonner of politicians across the party spectrum said much for the transformative image the FAI is undergoing.

He was at the forefront, alongside president Gerry McAnaney, in presenting the justification for football deserving State support.

Bonner is content undertaking his non-executive duties since his appointment in May, at 61 not interested in assuming another vacancy that has emerged.

A newly-created post entitled director of football, one of esteem and authority, doesn’t appeal at this stage of his career.

Still, Bonner’s standing of spearheading a committee responsible for the entire plethora of international teams is significant. His opinion matters, particularly when it comes to the choice of who manages the senior men’s team.

The Donegalman did confirm he has interacted with Stephen Kenny since rejoining the association he was unceremoniously made redundant from in 2010, a natural consequence of the two positions intertwining.

He didn’t, however, use the occasion to pledge his resolute support for the manager having his contract extended beyond next July.

Bonner dismissed as speculation a newspaper report from July that he was sceptical of Kenny’s capabilities of marrying a stylistic revolution with qualification for major tournaments.

“Anything that people haven’t come and spoke to me directly about, I’ve no response to,” he asserted.

Moreover, Bonner displayed the diplomatic prowess of a minister when asked to judge the World Cup campaign Kenny has just completed, finishing third behind Serbia and Portugal.

“I’m not going to answer that because I know where you’re getting at,” he responded, cutting off at the pass any deep dive into the eight games.

“You’re trying to get a line from me to say: Is he going to stay in the job or not? So, I’m not going there.”

McAnaney, flanking Bonner at the top table, concurred. A review by chief executive Jonathan Hill of the manager’s performance and case for a new deal will be digested by the pair alongside the 10 other directors at their next summit, provisionally scheduled for Monday, November 30.

“That decision will be made eventually and I think everybody knows that,” he added, noting he was encouraged by the recent performances against Azerbaijan, Portugal, and Luxembourg that rescued third spot.

“It will be good for all of us to give our opinion and then Stephen’s contract will be dealt with, absolutely.”

When pressed if he’d prefer for the matter to be resolved swiftly to introduce stability, he replied: “It will be solved. Every top country, such as Germany and England, holds a review after every competition.

“It’s not my decision as I’m one of 12 board members.”

Bonner did emphasise two curious points in the context of Kenny’s selling pitch; that Covid-19 affected plans of all international managers and expressing delight at elder statesmen such as Shane Duffy enjoying a second wind in the Ireland jersey.

“There will always be young players coming through but it’s about getting that balance. Gavin Bazunu is fantastic, absolutely fantastic.

“It’s no different when you go back to Jack Charlton’s day. Ray Houghton was 24 years of age when he took over and I was 26 with only nine caps. Then, we had the emergence of Niall Quinn, Steve Staunton, and Roy Keane.

“That’s what gives me enjoyment watching this team.”

Until Ireland play again in late March, Bonner and his board will be the ones getting watched.