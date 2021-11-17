Packie Bonner encouraged by Ireland progress ahead of board meeting to assess Stephen Kenny reign

Packie Bonner, the former Ireland goalkeeper, technical director and now independent director, says he will give his assessment on Stephen Kenny’s contract situation at the next board meeting.

Kenny recovered from a disastrous start to the World Cup campaign by clawing back third place, eight points behind runners-up Portugal.

Successive 3-0 away wins over lower seeds Azerbaijan and Luxembourg, either side of a scoreless draw against an understrength Portuguese side, in the final three qualifiers have led to calls for the manager’s employment status to be secured.

And while approval for that seems inevitable when the board convenes at the end of the month, the duration could be the sticking point.

Kenny's current deal runs until July, a quirky legacy of the former FAI regime, for the expiry lands four games into a six-match Uefa Nations League campaign.

Ireland’s results in that series will determine their seeding for Euro 2024, with the qualifiers kicking off in March 2023.

It is understood the FAI is not guaranteed to agree an extension to encompass both campaigns.

First up are a couple of friendlies against unconfirmed opposition in March, the same window in which the World Cup playoffs proceed without Ireland.

"That decision will be made eventually and I think everybody knows that," said Bonner.

"The next board meeting we are going to have a review of the World Cup campaign in its entirety.

“That will be good for all of us will give our opinion. Then Stephen's contract will be dealt with, absolutely.”

Asked if he was encouraged by the recent sequence of results, which include four clean sheets, the former Celtic legend said: “Yes, I think we’re all been encouraged.

“It's a progression. I'm glad to see the senior team do so well, glad for the older players on the senior team, their confidence is back. Shane Duffy was up with Celtic. He had a tough time and I sat down and talked to him about it.

"Can I also say our underage teams are so important to what happens to the senior team. They don't get international experience and European experience at our clubs - most of them. We're going to have a problem now with Brexit.

"Our underage teams are so vital to the future and what we're going to do. If they have success, like we did in Brian Kerr's days, some of those players came out and helped Mick McCarthy."

Bonner ruled himself out of the running to become the association’s new director of football, a recalibrated role following the imminent departure after almost nine years of Ruud Dokter from the post of high-performance director.

"I'm on the board and I wasn’t asked back before,” he said of his 11-year hiatus since being made redundant by ex-chief executive John Delaney.

“I'm quite happy with what I'm doing at this moment in time and want to continue that role.

"The Director of Football will be a big position and an important position and whoever gets it will have a job to do going forward."

Bonner was speaking at the launch of the latest joint report of FAI and Uefa Social Investment Report on football. Its findings from exhaustive research found that through the FAI’s registered player pool of 221,000 and volunteers that Irish football contributes at least €1.8 billion to the economy annually.

The highlights include:

· The current annual minimum impact of participation total of €1.8billion features €304million from the economic impact of social benefits, €355million in direct contributions to the Irish economy by those engaged in football activity and €1.14billion in healthcare savings and benefits from football participation.

· In terms of social benefits, volunteering accounts for €202million with education and employment returning €92million.

· Direct contributions to the Irish economy include player spending of €218million and a facility investment and use value of €136million.

· Healthcare savings arising from football participation amount to €1.14billion including €862million from improved subjective wellbeing, €261million from reduced incidence of CVD and diabetes, €13million from reduced incidence of mental health conditions, €2million from reduced cases of cancer and €896k from health related projects and programmes.

Speaking at today’s launch, Minister of State for Sport Jack Chambers said: “This is a significant and hugely important piece of research which clearly demonstrates the enormous social benefits from participation in physical activity and football specifically. The link between playing football and the associated health benefits have long been understood but now there is clear information and data to underscore how important and beneficial investment in grassroots football really is.

"The report shows that healthcare savings arising from football participation amount to €1.14billion. In particular I note savings of €13million from reduced incidence of mental health conditions through football participation. I want to thank everyone involved in the production of this report, particularly the FAI and Uefa as well as all the players, parents, coaches and volunteers in clubs around the country for their commitment to grassroots football.”