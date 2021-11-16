World Cup wrap: Netherlands seal automatic Qatar qualification as Norway dream ends

In the same group, Wales will be seeded for the World Cup play-offs after Kieffer Moore’s equaliser secured a 1-1 draw against Belgium in Cardiff.
Moore struck just after the half-hour mark to cancel out Kevin De Bruyne’s 12th-minute opener for the visitors.
Already guaranteed a play-off spot through their Nations League results, Rob Page’s Wales were determined to secure a home tie in March by finishing second in Group E.
The point against Belgium – already confirmed as through to Qatar 2022 as table-toppers – was enough to ensure Wales finish above the Czech Republic, who won 2-0 at home against Slovakia thanks to goals from Jakub Brabec and Jan Sykora.
