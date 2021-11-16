World Cup wrap: Netherlands seal automatic Qatar qualification as Norway dream ends

The Netherlands clinched the last automatic European ticket to the 2022 Fifa World Cup finals in Qatar after ending Norway’s qualification dreams with a 2-0 in Rotterdam to win Group G.

Late goals by Steven Bergwijn and Memphis Depay against a Norway side without Erling Haaland kept Louis Van Gaal’s team two points ahead of Turkey, who beat Montenegro 2-1 in Podgorica to reach the play-off semi-finals next March.

Ukraine snatched a play-off by winning 2-0 at Bosnia-Herzegovina. Finland, who started the night second in Group D, lost by the same score against France in Helsinki and fell to third. Karim Benzema and Kylian Mbappé were on target for the world champions during a 10-minute spell in the second half.

Despite finishing third in Group E, the Czech Republic reached the play-off as one of the two highest-placed Uefa Nations League group winners not otherwise qualified, a distinction they share with Austria.

In the same group, Wales will be seeded for the World Cup play-offs after Kieffer Moore’s equaliser secured a 1-1 draw against Belgium in Cardiff.

Moore struck just after the half-hour mark to cancel out Kevin De Bruyne’s 12th-minute opener for the visitors.

Already guaranteed a play-off spot through their Nations League results, Rob Page’s Wales were determined to secure a home tie in March by finishing second in Group E.

The point against Belgium – already confirmed as through to Qatar 2022 as table-toppers – was enough to ensure Wales finish above the Czech Republic, who won 2-0 at home against Slovakia thanks to goals from Jakub Brabec and Jan Sykora.

Qualified as Group Winners

Germany, Denmark, Belgium, France, Croatia, Spain, Serbia, England, Switzerland, Netherlands.

Seeded for Play-off Semi-Finals

Scotland, Russia, Portugal, Italy, Wales, Sweden.

Unseeded for Play-off Semi-Finals

Austria, North Macedonia, Czech Republic, Poland, Turkey, Ukraine.