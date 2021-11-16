Ollie O’Neill’s last-gasp heroics against Sweden extend Irish football’s feelgood factor

In a match watched by senior manager Stephen Kenny, Ollie O’Neill kept the Republic of Ireland Under-21s’ hopes of Euro 2023 qualification alive as his stoppage-time winner earned a 1-0 win over group leaders Sweden
Ollie O’Neill fires past Sweden goalkeeper Samuel Brolin in injury time in Tallaght. Picture: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Tue, 16 Nov, 2021 - 22:41

Ireland U21s 1 Sweden U21s 0

It’s been a week to remember for Irish international football, and a late goal at Tallaght Stadium kept the home spirits soaring.

O’Neill scored with seconds remaining to move his side to within four points of their opponents in Group F with a game in hand.

The visitors had a chance in the opening 20 minutes when Rami Al Hajj was denied by home goalkeeper Brian Maher.

Ross Tierney almost put the hosts ahead just before half-time but he was unable to connect with a cross from Will Smallbone.

Amin Sarr went close for the visitors while Tyreik Wright forced a save out of Samuel Brolin at the other end.

But with the game seemingly heading for a draw, O’Neill found space down the left, moved past his defender and tucked the ball into the bottom left corner.

“There’s absolutely nothing going on in my head at the minute,” he told RTÉ Sport. “It’s probably the best feeling I have ever had.”

O’Neill missed the last Irish camp due to Covid. This made Tuesday night’s fairytale finish even more memorable for the Fulham man.

“To come on tonight and get a goal, it’s unbelievable, in such a big game for the qualifiers as well. It’s an amazing moment.”

IRELAND U21: Maher, O’Brien, McGuinness, Bagan, O’Connor, Kilkenny, Coventry, Wright (O’Neill 84), Smallbone (Noss 84), Kayode (Ferguson 76), Tierney (Ferry 68).

Subs Not Used: Odumosu, McEntee, Hondermarck, Devoy, Whelan. Booked: O’Brien, Smallbone.

Sweden U21: Brolin, Holm, Ousou,Vagic, Daniel Svensson, Walemark (Nygren 68), Gustafsson (Edvardsson 85), Hussein, Elanga, Hajal (Prica 79), Sarr (Abraham 68).

