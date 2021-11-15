Christmas to come early for Stephen Kenny with new Ireland deal

Christmas will be coming early for Stephen Kenny, for he’ll be armed with an extended contract by the time he treks to Montreux at the foot of the Alps for the Uefa Nations League draw on December 16.

For a large stretch of his tenure, the Ireland manager had a mountainous struggle to convince his employers that a new deal was warranted but a second successive successful window proved the clincher.

It remains to be seen whether that includes the Euro 2024 qualifiers or merely an extension til the end of the Nations League in September.

Sunday’s 3-0 win in Luxembourg snaffled third place for the third seeded nation in the World Cup group on goal difference, the minimum target that seemed beyond them when they lost the reverse fixture in March and gave bottom seeds Azerbaijan their only point in the campaign.

Had the sequence of results been in reverse, perhaps the mood music would be off-key, but timing is everything.

The formalities will involve the 12 FAI directors discussing the matter at their next board meeting, which is likely to take place on December 1.

The format will see chief executive Jonathan Hill present a comprehensive report, setting out expectations versus outcomes, while comparing with peer nations of similar resources.

Hill said in September that the initial target set of Kenny was for Ireland to be competitive in every qualifier.

The board will also be eager to ensure continuity of key staff. Anthony Barry’s contribution since succeeding Damien Duff as assistant coach in March has been visible but his commitments to Chelsea will place a strain on his commitments.

Not forgotten either will be 2020. This week last year, Kenny was coming off another underwhelming window to find himself the subject of an internal investigation. The FAI had heard enough about the manager’s motivational video in the Wembley dressing-room, yet moreso some sensitive comment in his subsequent speech, to deem the probe necessary. Although no action was taken, Hill, his chairman Roy Barrett, and president Gerry McAnaney approved the fact-finding mission and remain figures of influence.

Barrett and McAnaney, along with fellow director Joe O’Brien, were at the Stade de Luxembourg, comprising one quarter of the ultimate decision-making chamber.

Should, as is anticipated, the chief executive emphatically back Kenny by recommending a new contract, there shall be no need for a board subcommittee to be convened.

Jason Knight, whose introduction on the hour generated a spark abundantly absent in the Ireland team, won’t be waiting to be asked for his opinion on Kenny’s future.

“I want to see the manager in place,” said Knight, a graduate from the U21 team Kenny managed in 2019.

“He has been great for me and all the lads. I know that (decision) is down to other people, but I definitely want to see him stay. They probably won’t ask me personally but, if they do, I will say that. I think the whole squad would as well. We can see progression and want to keep improving with the gaffer as it is.”

The FAI too are conscious of the timeline and stability, as they look to boost season ticket sales. They, for the first time, will be packaged into a calendar year due to the Nations League campaign being condensed into a four-month period between June and September. Up first are a couple of home friendlies, with England the preferred choice as a crowd-puller.

At that juncture of the season, heading into the business end, a short hop to Dublin would suit Premier League clubs and the English FA, who haven’t forgotten how Ireland stepped in at short notice to replace New Zealand as friendly opposition at Wembley. Hill’s links to his former employers should get the money-spinner over the line.